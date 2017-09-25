"South Sudan rebel factions in talks for coordinated military operations"



September 25, 2017 (JUBA) - Various rebel factions in South Sudan said Monday they are talks to come up with a unified strategy and establish a military operation centre to help them fight the government.

“It has been quite sometimes since we started talking about the need to unify and coordinate our military operations. The talks have reached a significant stage. They are at advanced level, just waiting for logistics to bring together all the leaders”, said Gen. Agany Abdel Bagi Ayii Akol, leader South Sudan Patriotic Army (SSPA).

Akol explained that the military operation centre will operate under the supervision of several active leaders for strategic reasons and operations.

The top rebel commander claimed that the alliance would include the armed opposition under the overall command and leadership of the former First Vice President Riek Machar, former agriculture minister, Lam Akol Ajawin, the faction of Gen. Thomas Cirilo and the group allied to the former western Equatoria state governor, Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro.

He did not, however, say under whose overall leadership the command will eventually operate and whether or not the alliance will translate into unity.

