South Sudan rebel factions in talks for coordinated military operations

S Sudan's FVP designate Riek Machar, arrives in his General Headquarters, Pagak. He was received by SPLA-IO's Chief of General Staff, 1st Lt. Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual, 12 April, 2016 (courtesy photo of SPLM-IO)
September 25, 2017 (JUBA) - Various rebel factions in South Sudan said Monday they are talks to come up with a unified strategy and establish a military operation centre to help them fight the government.

“It has been quite sometimes since we started talking about the need to unify and coordinate our military operations. The talks have reached a significant stage. They are at advanced level, just waiting for logistics to bring together all the leaders”, said Gen. Agany Abdel Bagi Ayii Akol, leader South Sudan Patriotic Army (SSPA).

Akol explained that the military operation centre will operate under the supervision of several active leaders for strategic reasons and operations.

The top rebel commander claimed that the alliance would include the armed opposition under the overall command and leadership of the former First Vice President Riek Machar, former agriculture minister, Lam Akol Ajawin, the faction of Gen. Thomas Cirilo and the group allied to the former western Equatoria state governor, Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro.

He did not, however, say under whose overall leadership the command will eventually operate and whether or not the alliance will translate into unity.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 September 22:59, by Kuch

    "South Sudan rebel factions in talks for coordinated military operations"
    Do we still have real rebels in South Sudan nowadays for goodness sake? Lam Akol has gone & retired in Khartoum were he rightly belongs, this Gen. Agany Abdel Bagi Ayii Akol purported to be operating Northern Bhar El Gazelles is a mystery man. Mr. Johnson Oliny has long ran back to Khartoum with Peter Gadet>>>

    repondre message

    • 25 September 23:12, by Kuch

      Thomas Cirilo is dodging his thief of public money in a hotel in Adis Ababa. Riek Machar isn’t coming back from South Africa anytime soon. And his aimless armed rebellion has been crushed anyway on the ground. Former Western Equatoria, Mr. Bokasaro is comfortably enjoying his life in Atlanta, US & so does Mr. Pagan Amuom. So who is still behind these so-called rebels in our country?>>>

      repondre message

      • 25 September 23:21, by Kuch

        And part of South Sudan do they still occupy? None that l personally know of. SUDAN TRIBUNE, Radio Tamzuj & some foreign online propaganda machines are the ones that keep these bandits relevance. And this is mainly to keep the creeps like the UN & the NGOs remain in our country indefinitely. Some South Sudanese must just open their damn eyes & know what is really at play in our country.

        repondre message

  • 26 September 00:05, by john akeen

    So Rebels wants to fight and they want Gov to sit back and not to respond back to them, so you Rebels wants to grow strong against our Gov and you don’t want them to go mess it up for you, anyway if president Kiir and Taban Deng and Dr. James Wani let you Rebels grow again, that mean we will agree with you that our Gov is weak, so please when Gov go after you don’t call UN AU or EU for help

    repondre message

Comment on this article



