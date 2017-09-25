September 24, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The number of South Sudanese refugees currently living in Sudan’s White Nile state has reached 143,800, the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) announced on Sunday.

South Sudanese refugees seen at Khor Omar camp for the displaced in El Daein, East Darfur on March 20, 2016 (UNAMID Photo)

"The number of South Sudanese refugees in the camps of White Nile State reached 143,800," said Abdul-Qawi Hamid, the Humanitarian Aid Commissioner in the state.

"The national organizations and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) are distributing food shares in a regular manner at all waiting stations," he added.

Over 2 million South Sudanese refugees have been displaced as a result of the conflict that hit the world’s youngest nation in mid-December 2013.

According to the official, more South Sudanese refugees are expected in the coming months due to continued security issues in South Sudan.

The White Nile state has reportedly been witnessing continuous influxes of refugees fleeing war and famine in war-torn South Sudan.

With the continued security issues in South Sudan and the famine which has hit many part of the young nation, new influxes of South Sudanese refugees are expected to arrive in Sudan, the UN humanitarian agency (OCHA) said.

South Sudanese refugees in Sudan have reportedly been distributed in four states including the White Nile, South Kordofan, East Darfur and Khartoum states, amid concerns the current numbers will sour.

In August last year, Sudan officially declared that South Sudanese fleeing war in their country will be treated as refugees, which opens the door for the UN to provide them with aid and fund aid programs.

(ST)