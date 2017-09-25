 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 25 September 2017

South Sudanese rebels vow not to release prisoners of war

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 24, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan rebels allied to the country’s ex-First Vice President, Riek Machar have confirmed the capture of 14 government officials, but vowed not to release them.

JPEG - 9.2 kb
Rebel fighters aligned with former vice-president Riek Machar march through a village inside rebel-controlled territory in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state on 9 February 2014 (Photo: Reuters)

A spokesperson for the rebel group, in a statement, claimed the captives were a security threat and will be treated as war criminals.

Col. Paul Lam Gabriel said their forces remain in full control of Akobo county and its surrounding areas, adding that their forces remained on high alert in the wake of Saturday’s attack by government forces.

“Akobo is under the control of SPLA-IO [Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition] not the Juba regime and, so any government agent sent by [President] Kiir elements is considered an enemy and will be dealt with according to rules and regulations of the SPLA-IO,” he said.

The South Sudanese government on Saturday called for the “unconditional” release of 14 officials captured by rebels on Wednesday near its border with Ethiopia.

Dickson Gatluak, a military spokesman for the armed opposition faction loyal to the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, said armed youth linked to exiled rebel leader, Riek Machar detained at least 14 members of the peace delegation in Akobo county, Bieh state.

"SPLA-IO is calling for the unconditional release of 14 members of peace mission delegates who went to Akobo purposely to embrace and disseminate peace messages," Gatluak said in a statement.

"These persons are not for military mission but civil administrators who are there on the ground for peace," he added.

Among those held captive, he said, is the commissioner of Akobo county, Tut Chai Riek, stressing that all the detainees’ are civilians.

The South Sudanese civil war, now in its fourth year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions since its eruption in 2013. But a peace agreement signed in August 2015 between the country’s warring parties led to the formation of the coalition government.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The shifting centres of gravity of JCE regime. 2017-09-25 07:05:03 By Oyet Nathaniel Pierino Did they know that it was going to be protracted and catastrophic? From the war song that was sung in nyakuron Saturday 14th, December 2013 to the attempted disarmament (...)

Open Letter to Ambassador Donald Y. Yamamoto 2017-09-23 07:09:30 To The Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Washington, D.C. September 21 , 2016 By Stephen Par Kuol Your Excellency Ambassador Yamamoto: (...)

Sudan’s renegade Sheikh 2017-09-12 12:44:55 By Ahmed H Adam Tensions between the Sudanese regime and militia commander Sheikh Musa Hilal has reached a tipping point in recent weeks. On July 20, Sudanese Vice President Hassabo Abdel (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.