 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 25 September 2017

U.S. Trump lifts travel ban on Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 24, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. President Donald Trump Sunday removed Sudan from a renewed travel ban imposed last March originally on six Muslim-majority countries.

JPEG - 10.7 kb
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives the thumbs up (AFP Photo)

The lift takes places two weeks before a decision on the permanent revocation of economic sanctions on Sudan that many expect on 12 October.

No official statement on Sudan removal of the new restrictions but the Washington Post reported that officials in Washington pointed to Khartoum cooperation on counterterrorism.

"Sudan fell off the travel ban list issued at the beginning of the year. Senior administration officials said a review of Sudan’s cooperation with the U.S. government on national security and information-sharing showed it was appropriate to remove them from the list," reads the Washington Post.

In January 2017, President Trump banned the refugee admissions and new visas for citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations. But in a revised version in March 2017, he reduced their number to six countries after removing Iraq imposed the travel restrictions for travellers from Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan.

The lift of travel ban on Sudan does not change its status on the U.S. terror list.

The renewed travel ban was expanded to include new three countries: Chad, North Korea and Venezuela. However, the full travel bans are placed on North Korea and Chad nationals. For Venezuela, the restrictions are limited to officials from government agencies and their families.

Chad’s inclusion in the list was a surprise to many as the Central African country plays a significant role in the fight against terror groups in the region like Al-Qaeda and Boko Haram.

In his presidential proclamation, Trump called Chad as “an important and valuable counterterrorism partner.”

Nonetheless, the decision pointed to the presence in Chad of several terrorist groups adding that "Chad does not adequately share public- safety and terrorism-related information".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 September 08:28, by Kush Natives

    Yap! Do me this and I will do that for you, the world really work right the I just narrorate above.

    repondre message

  • 25 September 08:33, by Resolution

    U.S. President Trump lifts travel ban on Sudan, good news to Sudanese citizen soon sanction on will be lifted too by U.S.A authority.

    repondre message

    • 25 September 08:42, by Resolution

      U.S. President Trump lifts travel ban on Sudan, good news to Sudanese citizen soon sanction on Sudan will be lifted too by U.S.A authority.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The shifting centres of gravity of JCE regime. 2017-09-25 07:05:03 By Oyet Nathaniel Pierino Did they know that it was going to be protracted and catastrophic? From the war song that was sung in nyakuron Saturday 14th, December 2013 to the attempted disarmament (...)

Open Letter to Ambassador Donald Y. Yamamoto 2017-09-23 07:09:30 To The Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Washington, D.C. September 21 , 2016 By Stephen Par Kuol Your Excellency Ambassador Yamamoto: (...)

Sudan’s renegade Sheikh 2017-09-12 12:44:55 By Ahmed H Adam Tensions between the Sudanese regime and militia commander Sheikh Musa Hilal has reached a tipping point in recent weeks. On July 20, Sudanese Vice President Hassabo Abdel (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.