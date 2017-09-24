 
 
 
S. Sudan's Kiir says regrets war-caused suffering

September 24, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir says he regrets the suffering nearly four years of civil war has inflicted on the people.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

"I am not happy. I am hurting inside. How can I be happy when I see my people suffering?" asked Kiir on Friday.

The South Sudanese leader, while appearing on the state-owned television (SSBC), did not, however, hint on how his administration intends to end the conflict, which has displaced millions of people.

Critics described Kiir’s remarks as “crocodile” feelings and compassion, saying the solution to end the conflict was in his hand.

Observers, however, say Kiir has been overwhelmed to the extent of not being able to know what to do to end the ongoing civil war.

At least 7.5 million of the estimated 12 million South Sudanese will need assistance in 2017, the United Nations humanitarian respond plan showed.

Conflict broke out in December 2013 following months of internal wrangling in the ruling party (SPLM) over leadership, vision of the party, reforms and democracy. The three-year-old war has killed thousands of people and displaced millions as refugees to neighboring countries. Also, an estimated 1.9 million others are internally displaced in the country, with about thousands sheltering at the U.N protection of civilians’ sites in parts of the country.

(ST)

