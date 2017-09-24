Sudan, UN, AU approve establishment of UNAMID base in Jebel Marra



September 24, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) Sunday said the tripartite coordination mechanism on the Mission has approved the establishment of a temporary operating base in Golo, Jebel Mara.

The UN Security Council last June asked the Secretary-General to report on the Sudanese government “flexibility to open and close UNAMlD operating bases as necessary, including the establishment of a temporary operating base in Golo”.

In a brief statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, UNAMID said the tripartite mechanism including representatives from the Sudanese government, UN and the African Union has met in New York on Friday.

“During the meeting, the representatives of the Government of Sudan, The United Nations and the African Union agreed to resolve outstanding issues on visas and shipments and to cooperate towards the completion of UNAMID’s mandate, including the establishment of a temporary operating base in Golo, Jebel Mara,” read the statement.

Last June, the African Union and the United Nations decided to draw down the UNAMID by withdrawing the military personnel by 44% and that of the police component by 30%, the closure of 11 team sites in the first phase and the withdrawal of the military component from another 7 team sites in the second phase.

The UNSC admitted that the security situation in Darfur has improved but it decided to reinforce its presence in the mountainous area of Jebel Marra because there is no cessation of hostilities as a Sudan Liberation Movement faction led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) refuses to declare a unilateral truce or to engage in peace negotiations.

Golo area, which is located in the mountainous area of Jebel Marra, is at 56 km. east of Central Darfur state capital; Zalingei. It was the first area attacked by the rebels in February 2003.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in the western Sudan’s region.

It is the world’s second-largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.

