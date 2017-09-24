 
 
 
South Sudan's Wani warns al-Hilu against self-determination

September 23, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudanese Vice President James Wani warned their former comrades of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) against endorsing calls for the self-determination.

JPEG - 11.3 kb
South Sudan’s vice-president, James Wani Igga (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

The SPLM-N split earlier this year into two groups over the right of self-determination for the Two Areas after a decision by the Nuba Mountains Liberation Council to back the position of the deputy chairman Abdel Aziz al-Hilu in this respect.

In statements to the impendent Al-Tayyar newspaper published on Saturday Wani urged the supporters of the self-determination led by al-Hilu to abandon this call and to remain in the united Sudan.

He argued that the situation in the Nuba Mountains is totally different from the south Sudan and invoked that Khartoum will not accept the negotiation of the demand and that the international community will not allow the opening of a "new conflict".

"The Nuba Mountains themselves do not have the constitutive elements of a state," Wani further said according to the newspaper.

Al-Hilu, at the time, explained that he wanted the right of self-determination to be included in the peace negotiations and to maintain SPLA-N until the full implementation of a peace agreement the group eventually will sign with the government.

The self-determination and the maintaining the SPLA-N during a transitional period are seen by al-Hilu as the only guarantee to ensure the full implementation of peace agreement.

But the then chairman of the united SPLM-N Malik Agar and the secretary general Yasir Arman considered that their demands for diversity and pluralism can be reached through an inclusive political process ending by a constitutional conference.

The head of the African Union office in Khartoum Mahmoud Kan earlier this month said that SPLM-N al-Hilu reiterated its commitment to a united Sudan in a meeting held with the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) in Addis Ababa on 28 August.

Kan said the delegation explained that their call for the self-determination is intended to address the root causes of the crisis in the Two Areas and does not mean to separate from Sudan.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu wants "a Sudan united on the basis of the Movement’s conditions related to the recognition of religious rights and particularities of the people in the Two Areas, the rights of people in the Two Areas (for developments) and not to apply the Islamic law on Christians in the two Areas," he said.

(ST)

  • 24 September 10:38, by Eastern

    SPLM and SPLA are the main problems of the Sudan and South Sudan...

    repondre message

  • 24 September 11:06, by Majesty

    Not all people can be leaders. Some like Salva Kiir are natural followers. With SPLM/A having betrayed and abandoned the people of Nuba Mts and South Blue Nile, corrupt and failed regime in Juba need to leave them alone and mind cleaning their own mess in South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 24 September 11:13, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Wani you have a lot of problems in your hands. You do not need to talk on behalf of Nuba people. The people of nuba have their rights to determine their destiny. The right to self determination is enshrined in 1948 United Nations declaration of human rights. So brother Wani leave Nuba people alone.

    repondre message

  • 24 September 11:18, by Kush Natives

    Mr. Wani, I hope you’re blindly joking right? What I definitely believe on your statement, is that, you’re talking in front of Bashir. Otherwise, this is a total betrayal of our brothers and sisters in Nuba mountain and southern blue. I hope you guys didn’t discarded the CPA documents! Nuba mountain and southern blue were granted in the CPA documents whether___con

    repondre message

    • 24 September 11:27, by Kush Natives

      They choose to be part of South Sudan or remained Sudan. I thought that issue could be the biggest challenge b/n two countries as a pending issue. Otherwise, let’s leave them alone, if we can’t offer them anything. Abdelaziz Al-Hilu have a full right to protect the people of two areas without hesitations period.

      repondre message

