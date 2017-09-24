 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 24 September 2017

South Sudan official calls for balanced approach to peace

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 23, 2017 (NEW YORK) – South Sudan’s First Vice President Taban Deng Gai told the United Nations General Assembly that the war-torn East African nation now requires incentivising peace and stability by shifting focus to development and long-term projects.

JPEG - 39.9 kb
South Sudan First Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the general debate of the UN General Assembly (UN Photo)

“We cannot continue to clean the floor while the tap is open. The old paradigm that humanitarian intervention is first and development later is not a viable policy in the case of South Sudan,” he said.

Gai, a former rebel chief negotiator now serving in the coalition government, commended efforts of the Intergovernmental Authority for Development, the African Union and international partners to shun and isolate political actors that sought power through violence.

“Nonetheless, we do not wish to delude ourselves that peace, unity and development can be achieved overnight,” he told the UN General Assembly, adding that “realization of peace takes time.”

He, however, said South Sudan would redouble its efforts to improve access for humanitarian access, but hopes the international community will recalibrate development and humanitarian support.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in South Sudan’s civil, which broke out in 2013 due to political disagreements in the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement.

According to the South Sudanese First Vice President, peace in the country can only be achieved through “home grown” solutions.

“We need to give an opportunity for peace to all South Sudanese which will enable them to choose their own leaders through free, fair and credible elections,” he further stressed.

Acknowledging the fact that millions of the country’s citizens have been displace due to the ongoing civil war in the young nation, Gai said the national dialogue initiative announced by President Salva Kiir was making progress.

South Sudan’s civil war is a conflict in South Sudan between government troops and the armed opposition forces. In December 2013, President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar and 10 others of attempting a coup d’état. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 September 08:15, by Kush Natives

    Why do we always tried to shift the developmental blame of foreigners? CPA was signed in 2005-2011, how many years is it?South Sudan was producing 500,000 bpd, the price of crude oil pb was around $87-$100 at the international market. What happened to those billions of dollars? Unity state was getting $35,000,000 or 5% in which Taban was a governor of that state.

    repondre message

  • 24 September 08:18, by Malakal county Simon

    Stephen Taban Deng Known as (STD) Need to be arrested because he is reason for no peace currently in South Sudan period!!!!

    repondre message

    • 24 September 08:24, by South South

      Really, Taban Deng is a problem of South Sudan now, and not Mr. One eye in South Africa parking lot.

      repondre message

      • 24 September 08:33, by jubaone

        South South,
        As long as jienge scoundrels like you harbor such "we liberated SS" attitude that wants to own the SS to the exclusion of others, then I and the rest will fight to the bitter end. Either you scoundrels or the rest.

        repondre message

  • 24 September 08:45, by Eastern

    Taban Deng should’t cry wolf at the UN...African problems require African solutions. He and Kiir are working harmoniously. Taban seems to be asking for development assistance because the humanitarian assistance completely cut off any MONITORY assistance to his alliance with Kiir in Juba aka TGoNU...!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Open Letter to Ambassador Donald Y. Yamamoto 2017-09-23 07:09:30 To The Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Washington, D.C. September 21 , 2016 By Stephen Par Kuol Your Excellency Ambassador Yamamoto: (...)

Sudan’s renegade Sheikh 2017-09-12 12:44:55 By Ahmed H Adam Tensions between the Sudanese regime and militia commander Sheikh Musa Hilal has reached a tipping point in recent weeks. On July 20, Sudanese Vice President Hassabo Abdel (...)

The UN’s WHO knows cholera vaccines have been used effectively: why not in Sudan? 2017-09-09 23:05:26 Eric Reeves The UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) continues in its refusal to call the cholera epidemic that has spread throughout Sudan by its proper name (cholera is caused by the Vibrio (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.