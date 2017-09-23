UN chief urges use of all tools to end South Sudan conflict

September 23, 2017 (JUBA) - The secretary general of the United Nations has urged the global community to use all tools to compel the warring parties in South Sudan conflict to accept a peaceful settlement of the four-year armed conflict.

Antonio Guterres warned that South Sudan faces the spectre of complete economic collapse, yet the prevailing approach continues to be the pursuit of military victory.

“This will require determination and a commitment to use all the tools at our disposal to compel the parties to choose peace. We must continue to push for a peaceful resolution to the conflict with as much unity and pressure as we can apply. We must also continue to call for protection and humanitarian concerns to be addressed immediately, and for unhindered access to civilian populations,” Guterres said in a speech before the High-Level Meeting on South Sudan on Friday.

The United Nations, with the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), convened this high-level meeting on the margin of the UN Assembly General New York to agree on collective measures to support the revitalization of the political process in South Sudan.

The top UN official pointed out that the shared objective must be to determine what concrete measures the global community can take either collectively or individually to bring the fighting to an end and the parties back to dialogue.

He, also, called for globalized efforts to agree on how best they can support to regional efforts aimed at revitalizing the peace agreement, especially through the High-Level Revitalization Forum, and how can they apply leverage on the parties to heed the will of the international community.

The government-led national dialogue, he noted, remains to be seen whether it evolves into the type of broad and representative undertaking necessary for success.

"The onus is on the government to make this initiative genuine and inclusive, rather than something done simply as a token display of commitment to peace," he said.

Stressing that "The delegations and individuals in this room have stood with the people of South Sudan over the course of the country’s tragic journey since independence".

Meanwhile, the South Sudan’s First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai who attended the meeting expressed commitment of the Transitional Government of National Unity to restore peace and unity to the people.

He further called on the partners to the peace agreement to allow access to the humanitarian aids.

Also, UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcok said, humanitarian needs in South Sudan to prevent famine continue to remain a challenge.

He appealed for additional flexible and needs-based funding to South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan and the South Sudan Regional Refugee Response Plan, which is underfunded.

Foreign Affairs Ministers from Uganda, Kenyan and Norway reaffirmed their government’s commitments to Support South Sudan people at the very hectic situation of war and hunger.

UN Member States, regional organizations, UN partners and members of the civil society expressed their concern to bring to an end the chaotic situation in South Sudan.

(ST)