African security officials to discuss political stability in Khartoum

September 23, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA) will hold a two-day forum in Khartoum on Wednesday to discuss the strategic partnership to fight against terrorism and achieve political stability in Africa.

Sudan’s foreign ministry building in Khartoum (SUNA)

The CISSA was established in August 2004 in Abuja, Nigeria to close the existing void in the continental security architecture on intelligence matters. This was borne out of the compelling need to assist the African Union (AU) to deal effectively with multifaceted intelligence and security challenges confronting the continent.

Speaking at a press conference in Khartoum Saturday, the deputy chairman of the intellectual forum Ibrahim Mansur Ahmed said 30 directors and 10 deputy directors of African intelligence agencies besides 9 experts would attend the meeting.

According to Ahmed, President Omer al-Bashir will address the opening session of the meeting on Thursday while the First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih will address the intellectual forum on Wednesday.

The executive director of the CISSA Shemeles Simai said they closely follow the activities of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Africa and report to the AU Peace and Security Council (AUPSC).

“We will develop the required scenarios required to tackle the security threat posed by the ISIS, especially after its defeat in Syria and Iraq”.

For its part, Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) said the intellectual forum would discuss issues of political stability and internal consensus within the African countries.

In a statement released on Saturday, the NISS added the meeting would also discuss the border disputes and regional threats besides a number of issues including terrorism, cybercrime, negative movements, illegal migration, unemployment and refugees and IDPs.

According to the statement, the forum will develop a comprehensive concept for the political stability and ways to achieve it in light of the existing challenges.

