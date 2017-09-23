Sudan awards Ethiopian General top military medal

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

September 22, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) – The government of Sudan has awarded General Samora Muhammad Yunis, the Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defence Force, Sudan’s highest standard Military Victory Medal.

The Ethiopian General received the medal from Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in the presence of top Ethiopian and Sudanese military officials.

The award is given in recognition for his leading role in securing the Horn of Africa’s region and also in appreciation of his efforts in strengthening the role of Ethiopian peacekeepers.

Gen. Samora has reportedly given a lecture about the "Role of Armed Forces in Making Security and Peace " at the Military High Academy.

Samora has also received an honorary doctorate degree from a Sudanese University.

Karary University – a public university in Sudan – has awarded an honorary doctorate in strategic studies to the Chief of Staff of Ethiopia Armed Forces, Gen. Samora Yunis.

The Khartoum-based university says it has bestowed the honour in recognition of Gen.Samora’s “huge efforts and continued role” in cementing ties between Sudan and Ethiopia.

During his visit in Sudan Gen. Yunis has held talks with Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir said yesterday, according to the statement of the Ministry of Defence.

President Bashir said Ethiopia, Sudan military link a pillar of stability in the region.

"Military relations between Sudan and Ethiopia are key to achieving stability in the two countries and the region," said Bashir.

Al-Bashir expressed his hope that this bilateral relationship would be a model for other links between the countries of the region.

"We look forward to developing these relations in all fields to provide a model of ideal neighbourly relations that take into account the common strategic interests," Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Mohammed Bin Auf said.

(ST)