

September 22, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government said Friday it has agreed to work together with the Sudanese government to secure the lifting of U.S. sanctions imposed on Khartoum.

“As the delegation sent by his Excellency the President of the Republic, Gen Salva Kiir Mayardit, we went and delivered the message of cooperation and assurance of our full commitment to implementing the 2012 cooperation," Presidential Adviser on Security Affairs, Tut Kew Gatluak told Sudan Tribune when reached on Friday.

"The agreement encourages the two countries to work together to enhance relations and achieve the mutual benefit and create an atmosphere that foster viability of the two countries working side by side in pursuit of mutual interests,” he added.

The presidential aide who returned to Juba from Khartoum said Sudanese government was ready to receive President Kiir anytime so that the two leaders can now go and approve the work of technical committees on how the two countries work together to resolve the number of issues requiring their attention.

Gatluak said Sudanese government had agreed to help the young nation increase oil production and open all border crossing points to improve the flow of goods and trade and to settle outstanding debts.

“We have agreed as two countries to make sure that we work together in line with the cooperation agreement signed in 2012 and to make sure that the sanctions are lifted for the benefits of our people. This is what the 2012 agreement requires of the two countries. It is not a new agreement,” he explains.

Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth said the two countries have agreed to increase oil production from the Unity State in South Sudan and allow the flow of 54 new kinds of goods.

Observers say the bilateral talks between the two countries being convened a month before the U.S. decides on 12 October whether to lift the sanctions imposed on Sudan two decades ago, would give Sudanese government to advance its efforts seeking the lifting of sanctions.

However, others are sceptical saying Juba now contrary to the first years of the independence has poor relations with Washington has also imposed individual sanctions on senior South Sudan officials over alleged responsibility for the continuation of the war in the new-born state.

In December 2016, Sudan and South Sudan extended an oil transit agreement for another three years. In January 2016 Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir had ordered a review into the transit fees of oil following a request by South Sudan after a sharp decline in international oil prices. Sudan lost 75 percent of its oil revenues after the separation of South Sudan in 2011.

(ST)