South Sudan governor equates capture of county commissioner to terrorism



September 22, 2017 (JUBA)- The governor of Bieh state in South Sudan on Friday confirmed the capture of a county commissioner by armed opposition fighters, equating it terrorism

“It is true the anti-peace elements had intercepted and ambushed the movement our peace mobilization campaign. The commissioner of Dengjok County, Tut Chany Riek, was the team leader. Now he is taken. This is the work of terrorists. It is not the work of peace-loving people”, Bieh state governor Majok Gatluak Thoah told Sudan Tribune on Friday when reached to comment on the matter.

Governor Thoah did not say whether there were informal communications at the community level with armed opposition leadership prior to moving to the rebel-held territory.

The new state, which lies on the Lou Nuer territory, has remained under rebel control since fighting broke out between government troops and SPLA-IO fighters in December 2013.

The faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in opposition (SPLA-IO) under Taban Deng Gai, first vice president in the coalition government has issued a statement confirming the capture and detention of officials in Bieh state.

The number of the officials captured by the rebels is never tallying. The pro-government faction of the rebel group put the number at 14 officials while opposition officials claimed to have captured 25, including the county commissioner whom they say safe under their custody.

Col.Dickson Gatluak Jock, SPLA-IO spokesperson of the faction under Gai said fighters loyal to the former first vice president Riek Machar in the area had intercepted and ambushed the movement of 14 peace delegates to Akobo.

“SPLA-IO is calling for the unconditional release of 14 members of peace mission delegates who went to Akobo purposely to embrace and disseminate peace messages. These persons are not for the military mission but civil administrators who are there on the ground for peace," said Jock in a statement.

“We urge the local authority especially the youth from greater Akobo to guarantee the safety and health of the detainees. These individuals must be treated as peacemakers but not prisoners of war (POW),” he adds

