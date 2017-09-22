September 21, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) – Members of the African Union Peace and Security Council have strongly condemned all acts of sexual and gender based violence and recruitment of children into military activities in South Sudan, calling on the coalition government to immediately initiate full investigations into these alleged crimes and bring the perpetrators to book without any further delays.

Displaced civilians make their way to the UN base in Jonglei capital Bor following the outbreak of violence in the country (Photo: UNMISS)

In a communiqué issued at the end of its 720th meeting held on 20 September 2017, calls were also made to all the parties involved in the South Sudanese conflict to allow free and unhindered access of the humanitarian actors to the affected civilian population.

It urged coalition government to take full responsibility for ensuring the protection of civilians and the security of humanitarian workers.

The communiqué further commended neighboring states for providing support and assistance to the growing numbers of displaced people and calls on the international community to continue providing assistance to the displaced South Sudanese and the host countries, given the impact on economies of these nations.

Members of the continental body also urged the regional bloc (IGAD) to provide an update on the progress made with regard to the High-Level Revitalization Forum initiative in order for Council to take appropriate measures in support of the decisions of the forum.

According to the AU Peace and Security Council members, the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS) remains the only viable option towards addressing the current political, social, economic and security challenges facing war-torn South Sudan and to achieve sustainable peace.

It, however, expressed its profound “disappointment” over what it described as the slow implementation of the ARCSS, thus far, which is reportedly having serious consequences on people of South Sudan.

Also of concern, the AU Council said, is the unabated continued fighting in South Sudan and calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities. The Council strongly urged all stakeholders, including armed groups, to commit to a permanent ceasefire.

It further emphasized that there can be no military solution to the crises in South Sudan and calls upon the leadership and other stakeholders in the country to demonstrate the required political commitment and will, without which there is no viable alternative.

Meanwhile, the AUPSC members lauded efforts by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni towards facilitating the reunification of different factions of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) aimed at bringing back the much-needed unity and common purpose and expresses its support to the initiative.

It encouraged the various factions of the SPLM to participate in the process in good faith and reach a compromise in order to create an environment conducive for the full implementation of the August 2015 peace agreement.

(ST)