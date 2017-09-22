SPLM-N Agar reports new clashes with Sudanese army in Blue Nile state

September 21, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-North (SPLM/A) led by Malik Agar said on Thursday that their forces have once again clashed with the Sudanese army in Blue Nile state.

SPLM-N Agar spokesperson Mubarak Ardol (Courtesy photo)

"On 16 September, SPLA forces managed to repel again the (government) force that attacked our positions in Taga, Ingessana Hills area of the Blue Nile state, which is a strategic area, located about 40 miles from the state capital Ed Damazin," said Mubarak Ardol le SPLM-N AGar spokesperson.

Last week, SPLM-N Agar accused the government army of breaching a unilateral cessation of hostilities saying its troops attacked their positions in the Blue Nile state.

However, the Sudanese army denied the claim and accused the rebel group of attempting to spoil the visit of the Sudanese foreign minister to Washington for talks on the lift of sanctions and ways to enhance bilateral relations.

But Ardol reiterated his accusations saying the quick denial by the Sudanese army proves the attacks on their position.

He further stressed that they would not hesitate to inflict heavy losses on the government troops if they breach the cessation of hostilities.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

The SPLM-N is now divided into two factions: one led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and the led by Malik Agar. The rift emerged several months ago over the right of self-determination and other organisational issues.

Talks between the government and the Movement for a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access are stalled since August 2016.

(ST)