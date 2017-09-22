September 21, 2017 (KAMPALA) – The human rights entity, Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) has called on South Sudan government and the armed opposition faction to reach a peaceful settlement of the conflict through negotiations to end suffering of millions of people.

A view of the Protection of Civilians (POC) site near Bentiu, in Unity State, South Sudan (Photo UN/JC McIlwaine)

An estimated over two million people have been displaced by the conflict in South Sudan since it broke out in the young nation in December 2013.

CPJ’s Coordinator, Tito Anthony, however, said the warring parties need to reach sustainable peace that will be experienced by citizens, not by politicians in luxurious hotels, yet citizens hide in swamps.

"Millions of citizens are refugees in the neighboring countries and thousands are internally displaced person whether in PoCs [Protection of Civilians sites] in Bentiu, Malakal, Bor and Wau or internally hiding in swamps and remote areas and experiencing hard life where many are dying of hunger,” said Tito.

"I call on the government and armed opposition to think about suffering of ordinary citizens rather than buying weapon and allocating 60% of budget to war and destruction," he added.

Leaders in South Sudan, according to the CPJ Coordinator, have on several occasions been sanctioned by the United Nations and United States over their involvement in the ongoing civil war.

"Let put our country first, our citizens first and our interests later so that we have a sense of nationhood that will lead to success and achieve SPLM vision of justice, liberty and prosperity of which the citizens read it in paper since the liberation time till date,” said Tito.

He added, "Our President should take appropriate decision to achieve revitalization forum or any other forum mediate by the international community that to bring about peace in South Sudan”.

South Sudan’s civil war is a conflict in South Sudan between government troops and the armed opposition forces. In December 2013, President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar and 10 others of attempting a coup d’état. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people.

(ST)