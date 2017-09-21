South Sudan lauds support for reforms in justice system

September 21, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government has warmly welcome the support from the Netherlands channeled through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), saying it will positively impact on the reforms in the country’s justice systems.

The program, a statement read in behalf of South Sudan’s justice minister noted, is expected to facilitate capacity building, implying it will strengthen the country’s justice systems as well as the other laws.

Cited as key in these reforms are policy matters within the country’s judicial system.

“Additionally, there will be the collection of data to see whether the programme is working, as well as looking at our laws, reviewing them, and getting rid of those that needs to be changed or refill. It is an exciting programme,” reads the statement.

The Netherlands government, it disclosed, plans to release funds to the tune of $10.2 million to provide judicial reforms until March 2020.

The Dutch ambassador to South Sudan, Geert Geut said the support showed the Netherland government’s commitment to support the rule of law in countries experiencing conflict, where citizens face additional challenges in accessing justice.

“The Kingdom of Netherlands has shown unwavering commitment to improving the lives and well-being of the people of South Sudan, with an eye first to interventions that support rule of law institutions to improve security at the community-level, and equip those same institutions with the capacity to care for and seek justice for victims of crime and conflict,” Jean-Luc Stalon, the UNDP South Sudan’s officer-in-charge explained during the signing of the agreement.

“The next phase of the project is designed to respond to the present context of South Sudan, and in this regard, UNDP has been enhancing its strategic positioning and re-aligning its support to rule of law institutions to support a conflict setting, and an eventual early recovery, post-conflict model,” he further added.

According to the Jean-Luc, within the broader context of justice reform, UNDP’s specific niche lies in supporting justice and related systems so that they work for those who are poor and disadvantaged.

“This response falls within UNDP’s mandate to reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance and the protection of human rights,” he stressed.

The access to justice and rule of law project provides support to rule of law institutions and civil society at three levels, namely policy and legislative development, capacity building and supporting service delivery to citizens.

