South Sudanese Bishop publishes words for peace

September 20, 2017 (JUBA) - The Emeritus Bishop of Torit Catholic Diocese, Paride Taban has published 45 words, which he says, can help South Sudanese leaders find solutions to the war in South Sudan.

JPEG - 22 kb
Bishop Emeritus Paride Taban (worldcath2013)

In his writings, the Bishop outlines elements of love, patience, compassion, sympathy, kindness, truthfulness and forgiveness among others, which he insists can build peace in the country.

The conflict in South Sudan, now in its fourth year, has killed tens of thousands and displaced over 2 million since it broke out in mid-December 2013.

According to the Bishop, all guns will return to stores or be replaced by hoes and tankers used for fighting turned into tractors for cultivation if the 45 words are put into action.

Winner of a prestigious UN award for peace in 2013, Taban is a South Sudanese Emeritus Bishop of the Roman Catholic Church and the co-founder of the New Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC).

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of SSCC, James Oyet called on the leaders to change their hearts and mind so that South Sudan can attain peace.

He said the blood of those who died for the sake of this nation should not go in vein, stressing that the people of South Sudan are tired of war and need peace.

(ST)

  21 September 09:17, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Your Lordship His eminence Bishop Paride Taban, You have wash your hands,when the judgement day comes I believe you will not be accountable. Another book by DESMOND TUTU, IN TITLE "There is no peace without forgiveness" written during Utu and Tususi Rwanda; very authoritative.you are really a man peace I witness your talk during your visted to Australia in particular Perth

Sudan Tribune

