September 21, 2017 ( KAMPALA) – The United States President, Donald Trump is due to send his envoy to the United Nations, Nikki Haley to war-torn South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Donald Trump (John Minchillo/AP Photo)

"We’re closely monitoring and deeply disturbed by the ongoing violence in South Sudan and in the Congo," Trump told African leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Millions of lives are at risk and we continue to provide humanitarian assistance, but real results in halting this catastrophe will require an African-led peace process and a sincere commitment of all parties involved,” he added.

South Sudan has experienced a civil war since mid-December 2013. The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced over 2 million.

The UN envoy, President Trump further said, would "discuss avenues of conflict and resolution and most importantly, prevention."

On Tuesday, however, the Donald Trump administration extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for the nationals of South Sudan, but said it will end the designation for citizens from Sudan in 2018.

The U.S. decision comes three weeks before a decision by the Trump administration on the permanent lift of U.S. sanctions on Sudan on 12 October.

(ST)