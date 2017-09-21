 
 
 
U.S to dispatch envoy to South Sudan and DRC

September 21, 2017 ( KAMPALA) – The United States President, Donald Trump is due to send his envoy to the United Nations, Nikki Haley to war-torn South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

JPEG - 30.3 kb
Donald Trump (John Minchillo/AP Photo)

"We’re closely monitoring and deeply disturbed by the ongoing violence in South Sudan and in the Congo," Trump told African leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Millions of lives are at risk and we continue to provide humanitarian assistance, but real results in halting this catastrophe will require an African-led peace process and a sincere commitment of all parties involved,” he added.

South Sudan has experienced a civil war since mid-December 2013. The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced over 2 million.

The UN envoy, President Trump further said, would "discuss avenues of conflict and resolution and most importantly, prevention."

On Tuesday, however, the Donald Trump administration extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for the nationals of South Sudan, but said it will end the designation for citizens from Sudan in 2018.

The U.S. decision comes three weeks before a decision by the Trump administration on the permanent lift of U.S. sanctions on Sudan on 12 October.

(ST)

  • 21 September 08:28, by Landlord

    South Sudan survived Khartoum regime in 2011 through US support. now that US is coming closer, citizens will be free like the case in Iraq soon.

    repondre message

    • 21 September 08:55, by padiit gaga

      Wow it must let U.S know about our primitive president how is killed innocent civilians who voted for him and now he thought that is only Dinka voted only we need that this is tribal president who should lead only tribe not country.

      repondre message

  • 21 September 09:05, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    "Discuss the avenue of conflict resolution" What are they?
    1. Sactions for individual involved
    2. Suspension of relief Aids
    3. Arm embargo to African Countries in particular SS
    4. Regime change
    Any of these is immanence as far as the situation is concern, believe me not, just keep an eye

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

