Machar says IGAD no longer qualified to mediate South Sudan peace

South Sudan's opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)
September 20, 2017 (PRETORIA) - South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar expressed his frustration with the peace process led by the eastern African regional block saying they are no longer qualified to play this role and called for a new process aiming to end the war.

In a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on 14 September seen by Sudan Tribune, the exiled former first vice president was referring to the criticism against the IGAD countries which are accused of using the crisis to achieve national interests in the young nation of South Sudan.

More particularly, Machar pointed to a statement by the IGAD Council of Ministers meeting held in Juba on 24 July saying it declared that the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) for South Sudan Peace Process "is not for renegotiation and the opposition is not invited".

"The position taken by IGAD was earlier reflected in a public statement that was made by President Kiir on July 9th, 2017 in Juba. This clearly demonstrates that the HLRF process is meant to support President Kiir’s regime by rallying regional and international support for its declared National Dialogue (ND) and elections," he further asserted.

Machar, also said that the Chairman or Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), Festus Mogae has endorsed a similar position in a report to the 18th JMEC Plenary on July 12th, 2017.

Therefore, the SPLM-IO leader said the IGAD is no longer qualified to lead the peace process because of its public support of one party to the conflict and to the detriment of another.

"We do not object to IGAD’s participation in the process, we do however request IGAD to relinquish the role as the lead mediator, (...) IGAD has missed many opportunities for a genuine process to end the war. The SPLM/A (IO) urges the AU, UN and Troika to reconsider their position on their support for IGAD to lead the peace process in South Sudan.

Machar went further declare they "strongly support" the use of a Troika-EU document titled ’non-paper on South Sudan process’ to launch "a new mediated political process for ending the war and resuscitating Agreement".

"Our position is that ending the conflict is the priority and thus investing time and resources to pursue a political process to that end is a prerequisite. This will create the necessary environment for the full implementation of the Agreement; including the provisions for reconciliation, healing, justice and accountability; and the establishment of the Hybrid Court," he said.

He further proposed to convene an urgent humanitarian forum involving all the stakeholders in order implement a humanitarian intervention pointing such a smooth relief operation require the signing of an enforceable ceasefire.

Observers say Machar blames the IGAD countries for supporting his confinement in South Africa on the request of Juba government which is purportedly paying the fees of his stay there.

Four years since the eruption of hostilities in Juba, more than 2.4 million people are refugees in the neighbouring countries, while another 2 million people are internally displaced, and over 250,000 are under the protection of UN in the national capital and other major towns in the war-torn country.

(ST)

  • 21 September 07:38, by South South

    Riek Machar is a very useless person. Parking lot in South Africa is the best place him until cancer takes good care him. If you live like a dog, you will die like a dog.

    repondre message

    • 21 September 07:44, by Landlord

      My brother, let us streamline for peace. we need peace for ourselves and the nation. individualism is a sickness.

      repondre message

    • 21 September 08:06, by Malakal county Simon

      Slave/South South

      How is Dr Machar being a useless when he is making a clear point here?? This morons called themselves regional leaders, are making a profits out of this senseless war initiated by the world primitive president .......

      repondre message

      • 21 September 09:05, by South South

        Malakal county Simon,

        You called yourself Malakal, why? Is Malakal your city? The real slave is you. Some Nuer, not all Nuer learn when they see things and touch them. White Army has been taught very dear lessons, now they are crying and they want to hang their wicked defeat on IGAD. We told you at the beginning not to mess up with us, but you didn’t listen. Weak and unorganized.

        repondre message

        • 21 September 09:53, by Malakal county Simon

          South South

          You’re such a narrowed minded and already forgot UPDF rescued mission on behave of your helpess president request otherwise, you won’t bragging like you have won the war when is not yet...... Be inform, that’s slaves/jaangs are well known cowards but luckily, they have Nuerwew on thier side and that’s why you talking.... You’re well know cowards, and deal with it slaves....

          repondre message

    • 21 September 08:27, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Yes I agree with Dr. Riek.
      IGAD, are always investing their interest from South Sudan crises.

      repondre message

      • 21 September 08:53, by Don-Don Malith Rual

        Magadit: Be cool bro. never got quoted by folks, these people know what they are doing. by the end of the day it the innocent civilian who suffers.Take it easy, they are working on it

        repondre message

  • 21 September 07:40, by Landlord

    Both IGAD and government knows they have failed completely but could not acknowledge. It is just a matter of saying, guys I have failed. strong minded please help me here.

    this country can get back to normalcy within a month. these who say the country is normal do not know better living since their life start.

    repondre message

    • 21 September 07:50, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

      Dr. Riak! You are the cause of the suffering of South Sudan. Denounce violence before coming home or else remain in South Africa. We have Taban Deng Gai here.

      repondre message

  • 21 September 08:18, by Kush Natives

    Mrs. Nyariek Machar,
    I think it’s time for you to hang yourself,you have nothing to offer any longer. Why always chaotic in South Africa? Calculate first, how did you END up taking refuge in SA? Idiot! If I were you, I should start applying for an asylum long ago. Because you’re dumb and useless brains, now you stacked. Leave IGAD alone, they’re doing their job!

    repondre message

  • 21 September 08:20, by Tilo

    Kiir and riak are the signatories to the peace deal, isolating one and keeping one to run the affairs is totally unfair and can only create more disaster. Kiir and Machar both need to be either isolated or included in the implementation process.
    Taban Deng has prove beyond doubt that he cannot and doesn’t control IO why is government continue allowing him to fool them.

    repondre message

  • 21 September 08:41, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    We have to face the music, it was our own fault man made wars! therefore, I don’t see any point of pointing fingers to the IGAD teams if they are not progressing.
    If they don’t extend this peace processes in the expense of their/our own self interest then where on earth will they get their bonuses from? No blaming!!!!

    repondre message

  • 21 September 09:00, by Ranmediit

    It is good Promulgate from H.E, Dr Machar since IGAD become agglomerated to enforces their interest in South Sudan resources.
    While Kiir and Taban betrayed South Sudanese by Give huge Money to Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia, to confine You in South Africa.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

