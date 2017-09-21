September 20, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai on Wednesday appealed for global support to put the country back on the path of peace and to help internally displaced persons return to their homes.
- South Sudan’s first Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the UN General Assembly (UN Photo/Cia Pak)
“It is honour task given to me by the Head of State H.E Gen Salva Kiir Mayardit to represent our country in New York at the United Nations general assembly. As the head of delegation representing South Sudan," he said
"I have met many UN officials and government delegations from different countries and I discussed with them to support the youngest nation through peace efforts and humanitarian support, to help the government on how we should support the resettlement of IDPs to return to their respective houses and begin a new life since they went through many difficulties,” further said Gai in a statement released to the public from New York, United States.
Gai is currently attending the general assembly of the United Nations. He is leading a 38 member delegation in which only two officials are senior members of the government.
The Foreign minister, Deng Alor Kuol and senior presidential adviser and special envoy, Nhial Deng Nhial comprised the team.
(ST)
