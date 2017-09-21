 
 
 
September 20, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai on Wednesday appealed for global support to put the country back on the path of peace and to help internally displaced persons return to their homes.

JPEG - 42.7 kb
South Sudan’s first Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the UN General Assembly (UN Photo/Cia Pak)

“It is honour task given to me by the Head of State H.E Gen Salva Kiir Mayardit to represent our country in New York at the United Nations general assembly. As the head of delegation representing South Sudan," he said

"I have met many UN officials and government delegations from different countries and I discussed with them to support the youngest nation through peace efforts and humanitarian support, to help the government on how we should support the resettlement of IDPs to return to their respective houses and begin a new life since they went through many difficulties,” further said Gai in a statement released to the public from New York, United States.

Gai is currently attending the general assembly of the United Nations. He is leading a 38 member delegation in which only two officials are senior members of the government.

The Foreign minister, Deng Alor Kuol and senior presidential adviser and special envoy, Nhial Deng Nhial comprised the team.

(ST)

  • 21 September 06:20, by Adok son

    Tell the truth, Taban. Peace will not prevails unless Riek Machar is in the country with you in the TOGNU. The west knows all these in the nation. If you want IDPs to come out and all humanitarian to work according to what you have said in the meeting, then don’t kill them and loot their properties. One of the problem is also no shelters for them because you burned them to the ash.

    • 21 September 08:23, by Malakal county Simon

      Taban Deng

      Need to be arrested, because he is reason for no peace currently in South Sudan!!!!

  • 21 September 09:29, by John Head

    Taban Deng deserve to be praise by all Nuer for the effort that he has put in place ,trying to reunite all the conflicting tribes of South Sudan and the intention of the devil whom do you called Riek Machar was trying to kill Nuer, Dinka and rest of the tribes.Taban is the developmental leader who had developed unity state during his tenure as governor and fed all Nuer.

  • 21 September 09:47, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    For how long are we going to begged these westerners in the name of innocent suffering civilian?We need to pull our sock and be self reliance through Agricultural activities.
    I felt sorry for this country. It is an abomination to create wars and aspect others to feed us

