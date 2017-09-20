Former Wau state minister jailed over corruption

September 20, 2017 (WAU) - A former minister of agriculture in South Sudan’s Wau state has been arrested and jailed by security officials.
James David, currently the commissioner for state headquarters, was arrested by security officials for his alleged involvement in corruption.
James, according to the state minister for information, David John Pons was implicated after two tractors disappeared.
The commissioner was arrested over graft after local leaders of Udici county reported that two of their tractors went missing when Joseph was the agriculture minister, Pons said Wednesday.
“According to the investigation committee formed after the disappearance of two tractors among the 1000 tractors donated by the president of which Wau state was given 20 tractors,” he added.
The ex-minister’s arrest came when government lifted his immunity.
The former governor of Wau state, Andrea Mayar Acho reportedly ordered for the arrest of the commissioner for the alleged graft case.
