SPLM-N-Agar to hold a preparatory meeting next January

September 19, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Agar announced the organisation of an expanded meeting of the leadership and cadres of the movement next January to prepare for the general conference.

JPEG - 14.2 kb
Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement North (SPLM-N) Malik Agar (Reuters)

While, the SPLM-N al-Hilu will kick off its Extraordinary General Conference on Friday, 6 October 2017.

"An expanded meeting will be held for the leadership and cadres of the movement in January 2018 to approve the new documents and announce a transitional leadership at the various levels of the Organization," said Agar in a statement titled ’ Renewing vision and organization’ extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

He added that they will release two document within a week to serve as a basis for the discussions of the movement’s cadres that will begin in October and concludes in December 2017.

The SPLM-N which fights the Sudanese army in the South Kordofan and Blue Nile states split into two groups one led by Agar and the other is headed Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu.

Opposition groups and friends of the rebel movement failed to narrow the gap between the former comrades, while the mediators seek to find the best ways to assess the representativeness of the two factions in the peace process.

"We need an integrated and democratic political process that addresses the mind before emotions and answers questions like why we made mistakes, why what happened to our movement, and what the guarantees to ensure that what happened would not happen again in the future," said Agar.

In a parallel development, the SPLM-N al-Hilu announced that its conference will begin on 6 October and urged its members to complete their local conferences before.

"We hope that you will reach the liberated areas of the Nuba Mountains / South Kordofan state by October 4," says an internal note seen by Sudan Tribune.

The extraordinary meeting will approve new charter and constitution for the group and will elect a leadership.

(ST)

  • 20 September 08:37, by ringbell

    That’s not what it’s right now, Malik Hagar has no organization, no people that will meet on January of 2018 except his tribes. 99% of Blue Nile Communities residents are with Abdelaziz Adam Al-Hillu. To tell the truth, Malik’s statement is just a rubbish no one support him at all a Blue Nile residents are with the new administration, which Adem Al-Hillu Period

    repondre message

  • 20 September 09:09, by ringbell

    Malik Agar was just making the statement to look good. Sham on you! if you would have listened to people you should not been in the situation, how long and how many times you’ve been ignored people. it’s too late for you to come back and we will never ever go back to accept you as our leader. Just enjoy poorest innocent people’s money that you’ve stolen from their services of 2005 to 2011.

    repondre message

  • 20 September 09:23, by ringbell

    It’s really amazing for Malik Agar to turn Agains people that made him a bed,give him security, clean his cloth, cover him from the rains, even take cares of his children and wife. how could those people go back to you? and we didn’t know that hyena was taking care of goats.
    What i can encourage ingasana tribe was,we are not enemy, we are brothers and sisters don’t follow the hyena come back home

    repondre message

