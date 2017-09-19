September 19, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has directed state governors to prioritize sensitizing communities to appreciate the importance of the national dialogue.

President Salva Kiir addresses the nation from the State House on September 15, 2015, in Juba (Photo AFP/Charles Atiki Lomodong)

The South Sudan leader made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-appointed governors of Wau, Gogrial and Fangak states.

The occasion took place at State House in the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

The new governors include John Kong Nyuon for Fangak state, Victor Atem Atem for Gogrial state and Angelo Taban for Wau state.

President Kiir congratulated the new governors on their appointment and stressed that their immediate task was to bring people together.

“One of the governor’s main objectives is to connect and be a link for the people between the state level and the national government. When a governor fails to deliver his duties, it means that the government has failed. This is not what the people want. They want you as the state governor to be an effective link and facilitate the communication between them and the government,” he said.

Officially launched in May this year, the national dialogue initiative has been described as both a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

The South Sudanese conflict, which broke out in December 2013, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over two million civilians.

