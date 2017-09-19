 
 
 
Tuesday 19 September 2017

Sudan, Ethiopia hold talks on military cooperation

September 18, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Military talks between Sudan and Ethiopia aims to enhance joint cooperation to face security challenges in the region, said the Sudanese army chief of staff before to engage meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart on Monday.

SAF Chief of General Staff, Ltd General Emad al-Din Adawi,

Several years after the unsuccessful attempt to reconcile Addis Ababa and Asmara in order to build a tripartite economic and military regional alliance, Sudan and Ethiopia developed joint economic projects and moved together towards broader regional political and security cooperation.

During a visit to Khartoum last August, Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessaleg called for a regional integration while Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir professed that all the conditions are gathered to establish the "Horn of Africa Economic Organization".

"The visit of the Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Armed Forces, Samora Yenus, will yield tangible results to face the security challenges in the region, which require great coordination, understanding and cooperation. This is what considering the Joint Military Commission Sudan and Ethiopia," said Lieutenant General Emad al-Din Mustafa Adawi the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF)’s Chief of the General Staff.

The Sudanese military was speaking to the press following a meeting for President al-Bashir with the visiting Ethiopian general.

He said President al-Bashir pointed to the need to strengthen the strategic relations between the two countries and stressed that this relationship should serve as a model for a regional political and economic gathering to achieve security and stability.

The Sudanese-Ethiopian Joint Military Commission began on Sunday its meetings at the technical level and will continue their discussions at the level of the Chiefs of Staff.

(ST)

