 
 
 
Tuesday 19 September 2017

South Sudan president sacks Gogrial state governor

September 18, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan president, Salva Kiir has removed the Gogrial state governor, Gregory Deng Kuac

JPEG - 31.6 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (Photo: Paul Banks/UNMIS)

Kuac, an ally of the ex-army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan was succeeded by Atem Atem, a former education minister.

Monday’s order, announced on the state-owned television (SSBC) gave no reasons for the South Sudanese leader’s surprise move.

However, observers have attributed the governor’s sacking to the ongoing communal feuds and his continued association with Awan.

Last week, Kiir issued a similar directive for the removal of Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Achor who was replaced by Angelo Taban. In June last year, Mayar was appointed governor of Wau on Awan’s recommendation to replace Elias Wayo with whom the ex-army chief differed in opinion sharing.

Waya was the first of the 28 new state governors to be sacked by Kiir.

(ST)

  • 19 September 07:19, by John Head

    let the affected officials cool their temperature down because we south sudanese like to rebel after the removal and public seats are not mean for one person.it remain the turn of the president to decree himself out.let wait for evening news.

  • 19 September 07:20, by John Head

    let the affected officials cool their temperature down because we south sudanese like to rebel after the removal and public seats are not mean for one person.it remain the turn of the president to decree himself out.let wait for evening news.

  • 19 September 07:44, by Mike Mike

    The Governor of Gogrial state deserve to be remove because he is not significantly fit to be leader of the people.Deng has got no adequate quality of being a good leader at all due to his physical bad behaviors that he had been initiating in the eyes of the people.Of course he was the one who instigated inter-communal clashes that took place between Apuk and Aguok sections.Deng is a failed leader.

  • 19 September 08:05, by Kush Natives

    Kuac, an ally of the ex-army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan was succeeded! Like really? So this is the only reason in which he was removed? I am (’_’) for answer!

s
Sudan Tribune

