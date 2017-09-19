South Sudan president sacks Gogrial state governor

September 18, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan president, Salva Kiir has removed the Gogrial state governor, Gregory Deng Kuac
- South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (Photo: Paul Banks/UNMIS)
Kuac, an ally of the ex-army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan was succeeded by Atem Atem, a former education minister.
Monday’s order, announced on the state-owned television (SSBC) gave no reasons for the South Sudanese leader’s surprise move.
However, observers have attributed the governor’s sacking to the ongoing communal feuds and his continued association with Awan.
Last week, Kiir issued a similar directive for the removal of Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Achor who was replaced by Angelo Taban. In June last year, Mayar was appointed governor of Wau on Awan’s recommendation to replace Elias Wayo with whom the ex-army chief differed in opinion sharing.
Waya was the first of the 28 new state governors to be sacked by Kiir.
(ST)
