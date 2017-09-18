 
 
 
South Sudan court acquits six presidential aides

September 18, 2017 (JUBA) - The High Court in South Sudan Monday has acquitted six of the 16 people suspected of stealing millions of dollars in the Office of the President.

The 16 individuals acquitted by the court in a decision taken without publicity, include four Kenyan nationals who were part of the presidential aides and business associates accused of playing a role in the loss of more than 14 million US dollars and 30 million pounds.

The group was sentenced to life in prison in June 2016, drawing mixed reactions from members of the general public and family members of the convicts. In April 2017, the Court of Appeal overruled the decision and referred it to the High Court again.

The court of appeal argued that the ruling based on “insufficient evidence” and called for a review.

The convicts who have now been acquitted following the appeal of the court include Anyang Majok Ayuen, Garang Aguer, Anyieth Chaat Paul, Mayen Wol, Anyieth Chaat Paul and and Nhomut Agoth

(ST)

  • 19 September 03:45, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Are judges political in South Sudan? Or are they judicial inpendendance? The reason I ask this is that if they are political they thus become mere functionaries and would be carry out political &Ideological objectives of the regime.We need justice to be served here so folks be held accountable.No one should be above the law like the case of Kenyan judiciary high Court

