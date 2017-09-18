Australia gives $20m grant to South Sudan, Somalia

September 17, 2017 (JUBA) - The Australian government has donated $20 million in humanitarian assistance in South Sudan and Somalia.

A woman carries water through a UN camp for internally displaced people in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state (Photo: IOM)

The donation is aimed at providing further assistance in response to widespread and devastating hunger and cholera in the two war-hit countries.

“Our assistance will help deliver life-saving food to 50,000 people and deliver clean water and protection services to the most vulnerable, including medical and psychological support for survivors of sexual violence,” the statement partly reads.

According to the Australian government, conflict has forced millions of people to flee their homes while 13 million reportedly require assistance in South Sudan and Somalia.

As such, it said, the grant will help provide food, clean water and protection services, including medical and psychological support for survivors of sexual violence.

The donation reportedly brings to $64 million Australia’s contribution in response to conflict, drought and famine in the two nations this year.

After gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan descended into war in December 2013, pitting President Salva Kiir’s troops against those or rebel leader and former Vice President Riek Machar.

However, a peace agreement was signed in August 2015 and Machar returned to the capital in April last year to share power with Kiir, before the deal fell apart less than three months later and Machar and his supporters fled the capital.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and more than 3.5 million have been displaced since the conflict began.

(ST)