Australia gives $20m grant to South Sudan, Somalia

September 17, 2017 (JUBA) - The Australian government has donated $20 million in humanitarian assistance in South Sudan and Somalia.

JPEG - 112.7 kb
A woman carries water through a UN camp for internally displaced people in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state (Photo: IOM)

The donation is aimed at providing further assistance in response to widespread and devastating hunger and cholera in the two war-hit countries.

“Our assistance will help deliver life-saving food to 50,000 people and deliver clean water and protection services to the most vulnerable, including medical and psychological support for survivors of sexual violence,” the statement partly reads.

According to the Australian government, conflict has forced millions of people to flee their homes while 13 million reportedly require assistance in South Sudan and Somalia.

As such, it said, the grant will help provide food, clean water and protection services, including medical and psychological support for survivors of sexual violence.

The donation reportedly brings to $64 million Australia’s contribution in response to conflict, drought and famine in the two nations this year.

After gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan descended into war in December 2013, pitting President Salva Kiir’s troops against those or rebel leader and former Vice President Riek Machar.

However, a peace agreement was signed in August 2015 and Machar returned to the capital in April last year to share power with Kiir, before the deal fell apart less than three months later and Machar and his supporters fled the capital.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and more than 3.5 million have been displaced since the conflict began.

(ST)

  • 18 September 11:38, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    The idea that nation is essentially an ethnic/cultural entity has been our concept As Australian. It is another call 📞 for my second 🏡 home To hearkened our cry in this critical ? time when the newly born country South Sudan is in blink of hungestarvation.We Ausee believe in a fare go. N this is why there is this huge donation to my 🏡 homeland,my vote of thanks goes to the Australian government

    repondre message

    • 18 September 11:48, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      To its people myself included n on behalf South Sudanese community n on my own behalf. Thank you so muchness for this generous give, that we have received.Some of us who have been watching what our government can do to us in this point in ? time, I assured you today this is the Day. Countless thanks to Our government of Australian,Fraternally yours, Mr Don-Don Malith,President South Sudanese Commu

      repondre message

    • 18 September 12:01, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      To its people for these countless generous gifts, for some of us who have been keeping an eye as to what will be Australian response to this episode, I assured you today this is the Day hitherto on behalf of South Sudanese community Association of WA and on my own behalf we said Thank you so muchness for this generous donations.Fraternally yours Don-Don Malith,President South Sudanese Community As

      repondre message

s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

