One person killed by unknown gunmen in North Darfur



September 17, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - One person was killed and three others injured by unidentified gunmen in Jaber area, locality of Kutum, west of North Darfur state capital, El-Fasher, said a member of the state parliament.

Member of North Darfur legislative council Mohamed Ibrahim told Sudan Tribune Sunday that gunmen on motorcycles and horseback attempted to loot cows of some herders, saying the latter had resisted the attackers.

He added the gunmen fired at the herders killing one and injuring three others, pointing that the wounded have been transferred to El-Fasher Hospital for treatment.

According to Ibrahim, the gunmen looted 110 head of cows and fled to the south-west of Ganaberno area, some 40 kilometres south of Kutum.

He added that the residents have tracked down the perpetrators to retrieve the stolen cows, demanding the government to impose the state authority and control such a chaotic situation.

The MP further pointed out that they wouldn’t accuse any party before the culprits are arrested, saying “so far we consider them as bandits”.

Following a series of killing and looting incidents last year, the governor of North Darfur state Abdel-Wahid Youssef acknowledged the existence of security problems in the state particularly in the capital, El-Fasher.

He called on the community to participate to curb activities of the outlaws, saying they would continue to execute the security plans until achieving full security and stability.

Last month, the Sudanese government launched a major disarmament campaign in Darfur and Kordofan, saying illegal weapons pose the greatest threat to security and stability in the western regions.

