 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 17 September 2017

One person killed by unknown gunmen in North Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Gunmen riding camels in Darfur region (Photo Mia Farrow blog)
September 17, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - One person was killed and three others injured by unidentified gunmen in Jaber area, locality of Kutum, west of North Darfur state capital, El-Fasher, said a member of the state parliament.

Member of North Darfur legislative council Mohamed Ibrahim told Sudan Tribune Sunday that gunmen on motorcycles and horseback attempted to loot cows of some herders, saying the latter had resisted the attackers.

He added the gunmen fired at the herders killing one and injuring three others, pointing that the wounded have been transferred to El-Fasher Hospital for treatment.
According to Ibrahim, the gunmen looted 110 head of cows and fled to the south-west of Ganaberno area, some 40 kilometres south of Kutum.

He added that the residents have tracked down the perpetrators to retrieve the stolen cows, demanding the government to impose the state authority and control such a chaotic situation.

The MP further pointed out that they wouldn’t accuse any party before the culprits are arrested, saying “so far we consider them as bandits”.

Following a series of killing and looting incidents last year, the governor of North Darfur state Abdel-Wahid Youssef acknowledged the existence of security problems in the state particularly in the capital, El-Fasher.

He called on the community to participate to curb activities of the outlaws, saying they would continue to execute the security plans until achieving full security and stability.

Last month, the Sudanese government launched a major disarmament campaign in Darfur and Kordofan, saying illegal weapons pose the greatest threat to security and stability in the western regions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s renegade Sheikh 2017-09-12 12:44:55 By Ahmed H Adam Tensions between the Sudanese regime and militia commander Sheikh Musa Hilal has reached a tipping point in recent weeks. On July 20, Sudanese Vice President Hassabo Abdel (...)

The UN’s WHO knows cholera vaccines have been used effectively: why not in Sudan? 2017-09-09 23:05:26 Eric Reeves The UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) continues in its refusal to call the cholera epidemic that has spread throughout Sudan by its proper name (cholera is caused by the Vibrio (...)

Why a technocratic transitional government in South Sudan? 2017-09-09 07:17:12 Dr Lam Akol The youngest country in the world was born amid great expectations and hopes for the future. These were not day dreams or castles built in the air. The hope was based on the fact (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.