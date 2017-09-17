Gunmen kill army intelligence officer in North Darfur

September 17, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Unknown gunmen on Saturday killed the commander of the military intelligence unit of the Sudanese army’s 21st infantry brigade in the locality of Kabkabiya, North Darfur state.
A military source at the 21 st infantry brigade told Sudan Tribune on the condition of anonymity that two gunmen on a motorcycle attempted to loot a shop in downtown Kabkabiya.
He pointed out that the shop owner exchanged fire with the gunmen, saying one of the gunmen was injured and have been transferred to Kabkabiya hospital for treatment.
According to the source, the commander of the military intelligence unit Omer Mohamed al-Toum Dora’a was killed while he was investigating the looting incident.
He added the local security forces managed to apprehend one of the perpetrators, saying charges have been filed against him at the police station in Kabkabiya locality headquarters.
In September 2016, the tribes residing in Kabkabiya signed a document to enhance peaceful co-existence, fight against crime and promote security.
According to the document, the Kabkabiya tribes renewed commitment to unify efforts to combat various types of crime and vowed to waste blood of the outlaws who attack and loot individuals and groups.
The document also pointed to the commitment of the tribe to carry out joint work to capture criminals and to achieve peace in the locality, holding the Sudanese army responsible to protect the residents and enforce the security decrees.
Kabkabiya, which is located in west North Darfur state, has witnessed repeated killing and robbery incidents besides tribal clashes. Armed militias particularly those affiliated with the government and known as Janjaweed have a large presence in the locality.
(ST)
