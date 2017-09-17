Right body urges Kiir to allow ex-army chief bury daughter

September 15, 2017 (JUBA) – An official from the Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) has urged South Sudan President Salva Kiir not to prevent ex-army chief of staff, Paul Malong from burying his daughter in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.

Malong at Juba airport on to receive the body of his daughter 15 Sept 2014 (ST Photo)

CPJ’s coordinator, Tito Anthony said it was a difficult moment for Malong, whose daughter, Alakiir Malong, died in an inferno at Moi secondary school in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, last week.

"Gen. Malong should be given rights as a father and this is the hardest time for him, where President Salva needs to stand with him instead of betraying him,” said Tito in a statement issued on Sunday.

"There no need to deny him from traveling for burial, instead President Kiir should comfort him in time of sorrow as his brother and colleague in the government", he added.

The official dismissed fears that Awan was capable of joining rebellion or forms a rebel group if allowed to travel out of Juba.

Tito, however, said the ex-army chief should be given protection forces to the burial place in case the government still doubted him.

"If the President wants Gen. Malong under house arrest, then he can order the security to travel with him to Aweil and bring him back to Juba where he is under house arrest,” stressed the CPJ coordinator.

In May, Kiir fired Awan and replaced him with Gen. James Ajongo Mawut.

(ST)