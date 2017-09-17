 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 17 September 2017

Southern Liech state official defects to rebel forces

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 15, 2017 (NYAL) – The commissioner of Nyal county in South Sudan’s newly created Southern Liech state has declared allegiance to rebel allied to ex-First Vice President, Riek Machar.

JPEG - 15.3 kb
The map of Unity state in red

Peter Gatkoi Beliew said government had failed to restore peace, despite its commitment after signing the 2015 peace agreement.

Beliew was appointed by Southern Liech state governor, Taker Riak Dong soon after President Salva Kiir increased states to 28 from the initial 10.

The commissioner, in an interview with Sudan Tribune, said he decided to join the rebellion under Machar after the Juba government failed to bring peace to the population in the country.

“I’m declaring myself today to the armed opposition, not because of fear of persecution, but because I have witnessed the horrible conditions being faced by the South Sudanese in the IDPs [internally displaced persons] camp on the ground,” he said Saturday.

He urged leaders to put the country’s interests above personal ones.

“South Sudan belongs to all of us, we cannot watch while the people are dying every day when the same people have voted for the independent of this country. I have to stand up and join them in the suffering to fight for better South Sudan,” further said Beliew.

Last year, members of the armed opposition faction detained a plane carrying Beliew after he landed in Ganyliel, a rebel stronghold. He was released after negotiations, but placed under surveillance until he declared his support for rebellion.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 September 10:08, by john akeen

    I hate reading nows from my country South Sudan, and I hate reading our people comments, and I hate reading about our stupid people who think they can change something by war in their own country. What a stupid people, please you need to work for something if you something, what do you mean about you defected rebel groups because you want peace? This is what is going on in South Sudan, I defected

    repondre message

    • 17 September 10:15, by john akeen

      To rebel I defected to government, that’s all you got, my question to you stupid old man, your defection to rebel is bring what, is going to bring peace or just the end of the suffering?

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s renegade Sheikh 2017-09-12 12:44:55 By Ahmed H Adam Tensions between the Sudanese regime and militia commander Sheikh Musa Hilal has reached a tipping point in recent weeks. On July 20, Sudanese Vice President Hassabo Abdel (...)

The UN’s WHO knows cholera vaccines have been used effectively: why not in Sudan? 2017-09-09 23:05:26 Eric Reeves The UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) continues in its refusal to call the cholera epidemic that has spread throughout Sudan by its proper name (cholera is caused by the Vibrio (...)

Why a technocratic transitional government in South Sudan? 2017-09-09 07:17:12 Dr Lam Akol The youngest country in the world was born amid great expectations and hopes for the future. These were not day dreams or castles built in the air. The hope was based on the fact (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.