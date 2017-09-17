Southern Liech state official defects to rebel forces

September 15, 2017 (NYAL) – The commissioner of Nyal county in South Sudan’s newly created Southern Liech state has declared allegiance to rebel allied to ex-First Vice President, Riek Machar.

The map of Unity state in red

Peter Gatkoi Beliew said government had failed to restore peace, despite its commitment after signing the 2015 peace agreement.

Beliew was appointed by Southern Liech state governor, Taker Riak Dong soon after President Salva Kiir increased states to 28 from the initial 10.

The commissioner, in an interview with Sudan Tribune, said he decided to join the rebellion under Machar after the Juba government failed to bring peace to the population in the country.

“I’m declaring myself today to the armed opposition, not because of fear of persecution, but because I have witnessed the horrible conditions being faced by the South Sudanese in the IDPs [internally displaced persons] camp on the ground,” he said Saturday.

He urged leaders to put the country’s interests above personal ones.

“South Sudan belongs to all of us, we cannot watch while the people are dying every day when the same people have voted for the independent of this country. I have to stand up and join them in the suffering to fight for better South Sudan,” further said Beliew.

Last year, members of the armed opposition faction detained a plane carrying Beliew after he landed in Ganyliel, a rebel stronghold. He was released after negotiations, but placed under surveillance until he declared his support for rebellion.

(ST)