PCP leader discusses his initiative to end war in Sudan with EU representative



September 16, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Secretary-General of the Popular Congress Party (PCP), Ali al-Haj discussed their political initiative to stop the war in Sudan with the head of the European Union office in Khartoum Jean Michel Dumond.

According to a statement released on Saturday, the PCP leader briefed the EU representative in Sudan about the initiative and the feedback of Sudanese political parties.

The PCP further said that Dumond welcomed the initiative and pledged to support it to achieve the desired goals: "to stop the war and achieve peace in the country".

Al-Haj met recently with the President Omer al-Bashir, Sadiq al-Mahdi leader of the National Umma Party, Mohamed Mukhtar al-Khatib, the Political Secretary of the Sudanese Communist Party, and some other political groups.

After his meeting with President al-Bashir on 11 September, al-Haj said his initiative comes within the ongoing efforts to support the outcome of the national dialogue.

Also in statements to the Sudan TV, he said they didn’t propose a new initiative but conducting a dialogue with the holdout opposition forces on the national dialogue document.

He added that based on this text they can start a discussion on the general freedoms, ways to stop the war and improving the living conditions.

The PCP in the past was opposed to any foreign interference in the resolution of Sudanese conflicts. It refused to take part in the process brokered by the African Union mediation team.

However, it seems that al-Haj has abandoned this position taken by the former Secretary-General Hassan al-Turabi who died in March 2016.

(ST)