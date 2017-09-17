PCP leader discusses his initiative to end war in Sudan with EU representative

September 16, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Secretary-General of the Popular Congress Party (PCP), Ali al-Haj discussed their political initiative to stop the war in Sudan with the head of the European Union office in Khartoum Jean Michel Dumond.
According to a statement released on Saturday, the PCP leader briefed the EU representative in Sudan about the initiative and the feedback of Sudanese political parties.
The PCP further said that Dumond welcomed the initiative and pledged to support it to achieve the desired goals: "to stop the war and achieve peace in the country".
Al-Haj met recently with the President Omer al-Bashir, Sadiq al-Mahdi leader of the National Umma Party, Mohamed Mukhtar al-Khatib, the Political Secretary of the Sudanese Communist Party, and some other political groups.
After his meeting with President al-Bashir on 11 September, al-Haj said his initiative comes within the ongoing efforts to support the outcome of the national dialogue.
Also in statements to the Sudan TV, he said they didn’t propose a new initiative but conducting a dialogue with the holdout opposition forces on the national dialogue document.
He added that based on this text they can start a discussion on the general freedoms, ways to stop the war and improving the living conditions.
The PCP in the past was opposed to any foreign interference in the resolution of Sudanese conflicts. It refused to take part in the process brokered by the African Union mediation team.
However, it seems that al-Haj has abandoned this position taken by the former Secretary-General Hassan al-Turabi who died in March 2016.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Sudan’s renegade Sheikh 2017-09-12 12:44:55 By Ahmed H Adam Tensions between the Sudanese regime and militia commander Sheikh Musa Hilal has reached a tipping point in recent weeks. On July 20, Sudanese Vice President Hassabo Abdel (...)
The UN’s WHO knows cholera vaccines have been used effectively: why not in Sudan? 2017-09-09 23:05:26 Eric Reeves The UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) continues in its refusal to call the cholera epidemic that has spread throughout Sudan by its proper name (cholera is caused by the Vibrio (...)
Why a technocratic transitional government in South Sudan? 2017-09-09 07:17:12 Dr Lam Akol The youngest country in the world was born amid great expectations and hopes for the future. These were not day dreams or castles built in the air. The hope was based on the fact (...)
MORE