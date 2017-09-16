Wau former governor says his removal was a normal measure

September 15, 2017 (WAU) – The former Governor of South Sudan’s Wau state Andrea Mayar Acho who was sacked from his position on Thursday has accepted his removal, describing it as a government’s normal routine.

Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Acho (ST Photo)

“This is a normal government procedure, our president is the appointing authority, he can appoint the governors and he can relief them at any time, if you happen to be at the secretariat general of Wau state, you can see a lot of names (of former governors) on the board, so they were not to stay forever, you can expect any time to be relieved," he told Sudan Tribune on Friday.

"I will continue to be an ordinary member of SPLM ruling party, I will be re-appoint in any position at any time,” he added.

No reason has been advanced for the removal by President Kiir or any government officials. This silence opened the door for speculation and rumours to explain the presidential decision by Ach’s failure to control the situation and implement the government policy.

Acho, however, said he was appointed at a critical time during the conflict of Wau in June 2016, and he managed to contain the security situation in the state.

“My main task was to see to the security situation in Wau is to be contained which I did and I thank my colleagues in the security organs from the SPLA, national security and other organized forces, we did our best and I hope my colleague the new governor will continue following my footsteps,” he said.

Acho remains a member of the State Legislative Assembly. Also, he was the Western Bahr el Ghazal State Legislative Assembly Speaker before the division of the ten states into 28 states.

“I will continue to support my ruling party through my position am holding in the state assembly as an MP,” said Acho.

He also welcomed the appointment of his new successor Angelo Taban Bajio and called on Wau state citizens to rally behind Bajio for peaceful co-existence.

“I know Angelo Taban who is my brother. I knew him very well and I hope he will fully do his assignment, I’ am calling upon the people of Wau to rally behind Angelo Taban such that we all complete the mission of bringing peace back to our state,” said Acho.

He stressed that Taban has the required experienced to lead the state and administrate his affairs properly.

