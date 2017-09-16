 
 
 
South Sudan president vows personal commitment to ending war

Bol Wek, the Chief Administrator in the Office of the President and UNMISS head David Shearer speaks to the press after a meeting with President Kiir on 15 September 2017 (UNMISS photo)
September 15, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Friday pledged personal commitment to ending the war in the country, saying initiatives aimed at resolving the root causes of the conflict have been launched.

Kiir made his pledge during a meeting with the head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) David Shearer ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly to held in New York from 18 to 25 September.

Speaking at a news briefing after the meeting, Ambassador Bol Wek, acting Chief Administrator at the presidency, described the meeting as cordial and fruitful. He told reporters that President Kiir had said that South Sudan had made “a lot of progress” to bring peace and stability back to the country, including the National Dialogue process.

Also, the South Sudanese leader praised the efforts exerted by the international body in support of peace and the national dialogue process. Further, he declared his "personal commitment" to achieve peace in the troubled country.

“The current steps being taken by the UN on the peace process are important to the realization of peace across the country. The President has declared his personal commitment to ending the conflict,” Wek told reporters on Friday.

“It was a fruitful meeting and Mr Shearer will go to the UN and brief about the progress he has seen and what needs to be done to support the peace process,” Bol Wek added.

Besides the deployment of the peacekeepers and the additional regional protection force, the UN has provided financial and logistical support for the National Dialogue and is bringing experts from around the world to train and advise when requested.

The Head of UNMISS David Shearer said he briefed the President on the outcomes of a recent joint meeting of the UN Security Council delegation with the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) on the South Sudan peace process in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He told reporters he briefed the south Sudanese leader on the main issues that were raised in the Addis Ababa and in regards to the peace process, the revitalization forum, and the National Dialogue.

The top UN representative to South Sudan informed Kiir about his planned travel to New York UN headquarters to participate in the coming UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting next Week.

“I wanted to get the President’s views on a number of issues ahead of my trip, including the revitalization of the peace agreement,” he further said.

Shearer said that he plans to meet the National Dialogue Steering Committee members in order to understand better and hear their views on the political process.

(ST)

  • 16 September 08:09, by Newsudan

    Kiir should scrapped the whole negotiations team appointed new people,like
    STD,Nhial Deng,Riek Gai,Taban Paride,
    and they should be given new mandate to call for separate pee talk with militias of the following groups:
    1.Gadet faction
    2.Olony Aguelek faction
    3.Cirillo NAS group
    4.Lam Akol group
    5.Bakassoro faction
    6.Gatwech Dual faction ake wen Adit
    among others armed groups, The govt should put o

    repondre message

    • 16 September 08:14, by Newsudan

      the govt should put an end to any negotiations with non armed group like so called coward G10 or G4 who are enjoyed their looted money in foreign cities: Kampala,Nairobi, London, DC,Khartoum, Addis to mention a few of them.

      repondre message

      • 16 September 09:08, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

        There is no leader for human stone or dead people around 193 countries. Message to president Kiir and Riek Machar.

        repondre message

    • 16 September 08:59, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      The only way to end the suffering of South Sudanese is to resign from presidency because president Kiir has 17 years in power since 2005 and there is improvement in the country.
      South Sudanese are suffering in the hand of Riek Machar and President Kiir.

      repondre message

  • 16 September 09:04, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    South Sudanese, were hoping that president Kiir and Riek Machar will put the nation first before their interest.
    Also 64 tribes across the country is their obligations to disowned both leaders if it is resulted into suffering like present times.

    repondre message

  • 16 September 09:42, by Nairobimitot

    African leaders urged to push for end to S. Sudan war
    The urging of African leaders to press for the end to South Sudan Civil war is great news. I have seen a new agenda by the IGAD today that indicates that there should be free movement of people to South Sudan from the IGAd countries. Well, my perspective is that that proposal could have an adverse effect as well as positive effect on South Sudan. The worse case scenario that can affect South Sudan is that if indeed the agreement is inked and South Sudan government has agreed that people from different regions should be traveling to South Sudan to do business or other things that they wish to do, it could have negative consequences. South Sudan does not have the technology to control all its borders. Many criminals and gangs will pour into the country from all over the world. They are paid to come to DESTABILIZE South Sudan for the benefits of superpowers which are very much interested in South Sudan because of their self-interests. Many gay people with the disease will be coming by foot to South Sudan to bring diseases, and millions of diseases and bugs will be experiencing in South Sudan. The only way that they can get to South Sudan is using the neighbors of South Sudan. This plan of allowing people from other countries to South Sudan is indeed a bad idea because it could have grave consequences. Whoever came up with that Idea need to be checked and questioned. Secondly, this Idea could bring peace to South Sudan because it may unite the country. If the citizens see that unknown people are coming to the country, it will unite them, and this could benefit south Sudan in the short-term as well as the longterm depending on how smart or how slow the people of South Sudan are. Third, the people of South Sudan should be forgiven. There is no need for them to suffer from more diseases. Their country should not be destabilized for coming up with new ideas that can eliminate the people of South Sudan. Give them sometimes to grow. Fourth the government needs to have a critical thinking of this proposal and many questions need to be raised for the benefits of people of South Sudan who have not yet seen the benefits of their independents.

    repondre message

  • 16 September 10:33, by dinkdong

    Saying it is one thing, but implementing it is a totally different thing. In other word, it is easy to say it than to do it. How many times did you said that one before Mr. President? You just want to be in power for the next 30 years, don’t you?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
