10 people killed by gunmen in South Darfur

September 15, 2017 (NYALA) - Ten people have been killed and eleven others injured by gunmen in Timbay village, Al-Salam locality, 100 kilometres south of Nyala, South Darfur capital, said, traditional leader.

In press statements on Wednesday, native administrator, Ali Mahmoud said gunmen in military uniform commanded by a Colonel attacked Timbasy village, killing 2 residents and injuring several others before fleeing.

He added the residents chased the perpetrators due to the late arrival of the police forces, saying however the culprits ambushed the villagers killing 8 of them and injuring 7 others before fleeing again.

Mahmoud accused the locality official of dragging feet on tracking down the culprits despite the early notification by the villagers, calling to capture the perpetrators as soon as possible.

He added the same gunmen last Sunday attacked Abu Salala market near Tambasi and attempted to abduct one of the residents but they failed due to the protests by the shoppers.

“However they came back again on Wednesday and killed two residents which prompted the villagers to track them down,” he said.

South Darfur State and its capital Nyala, the largest town in the region, have been witnessing a state of security breakdown in recent years.

Since July 2014, the governor of South Darfur Adam Mahmoud Jar al-Nabi, declared an indefinite emergency situation in the state, including a curfew from 07:00 pm to 07:00 am (local time) in Nyala.

Also, the government South Darfur state last month launched a campaign to collect illegal weapons of individuals and tribal militias, saying the security forces, prosecution offices and the courts are ready to implement the disarmament campaign.

