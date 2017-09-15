SPLM-N Agar claims repulsing fresh government attack in Blue Nile

September 15, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) said its fighters have repulsed a government attack against the Movement positions in the Blue Nile state.

A SPLA-N fighter stands near Gos village in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, May 1, 2012 (Reuters)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, SPLM-N Agar spokesperson Mubarak Ardol said the attack occurred on Thursday afternoon at Taga area in the Ingessana Hills.

He said the Movement fighters commanded by Farid al-Fahal managed to defeat and disperse the government force, pointing they seized equipment and ammunition.

Ardol described the government attack as “violation of the cessation of hostilities”, saying it must be condemned locally and internationally.

The Sudanese army didn’t comment on the SPLM-agar claim.

Ardol pointed out that Taga is considered an extension of the strategic area of Jebel Kolgo.

On Thursday, SPLM-N Agar accused the government army of breaching a unilateral cessation of hostilities saying its troops are advancing towards their positions in the Blue Nile.

Since April 2015, the Sudanese army has been attempting to control the strategic Jebel Kolgo area which lies in a rough terrain about 30 kilometres south of Damazin, capital of Blue Nile state.

The fighting between the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N fighters in the Blue Nile started in September 2011 three months after the start of hostilities in South Kordofan state.

The Sudanese government and the SPLM-N are committed to a cessation of hostilities since more than a year. Khartoum extended the truce until October while the SPLM-N Agar until November of this year.

The SPLM-N split into two groups last April one led by Agar and the other headed by al-Hilu. However, the latter insists that there is not division but a change of leadership and the group remain intact.

While the Agar faction says ready to negotiate a humanitarian agreement, al-Hilu refuses and negotiations before general conference he plans to hold next October.

(ST)