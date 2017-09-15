South Sudan’s president sacks Wau state governor

September 14, 2017 (WAU) – South Sudan president, Salva Kiir on Thursday issued a directive for the removal of Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Achor who was replaced by Angelo Taban.

Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Acho (ST Photo)

The order, announced on the state-owned SSBC, gave no reasons for Mayar’s sacking.

Taban previously served as minister of local government before Western Bahr El Ghazal was divided into two states.

In June last year, Mayar, a former speaker of Western Bahr el Ghazal state assembly was appointed governor of Wau recommendation made by the ex-army chief of staff, Paul Malong to replace Elias Wayo with whom Malong differed in opinion sharing.

Waya was the first of the 28 new state governors to be sacked by the South Sudanese leader.

(ST)