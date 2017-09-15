 
 
 
Friday 15 September 2017

South Sudan’s president sacks Wau state governor

September 14, 2017 (WAU) – South Sudan president, Salva Kiir on Thursday issued a directive for the removal of Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Achor who was replaced by Angelo Taban.

JPEG - 30.9 kb
Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Acho (ST Photo)

The order, announced on the state-owned SSBC, gave no reasons for Mayar’s sacking.

Taban previously served as minister of local government before Western Bahr El Ghazal was divided into two states.

In June last year, Mayar, a former speaker of Western Bahr el Ghazal state assembly was appointed governor of Wau recommendation made by the ex-army chief of staff, Paul Malong to replace Elias Wayo with whom Malong differed in opinion sharing.

Waya was the first of the 28 new state governors to be sacked by the South Sudanese leader.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 September 07:54, by John Head

    removal of ministers and governors will not resolve anything except that, there should be rules of laws in the country whereby a president can even be impeach by the parliament if they were knowing their duties and responsibilities about the neutrality of parliment.i would be happy if i hear the parliment debating about the impeachment of the country president.president is messing up everythings.

  • 15 September 07:55, by Wau son

    Am smelling the smell bad news coming on the people of Wau state after the sucking of former governor Andrea Mayar Acho from his office. The appointment of blood sucker Angelo Taban in to Wau state governorship is a declaring war against people of Wau state.

    • 15 September 09:13, by South South

      Wau Son,

      Let’s hope and pray for peace in Wau State. Angelo Taban will deliver peace to his people in Wau State.

  • 15 September 08:24, by Tilo

    Kiir will one day sack himself from the presidency in aa decree.

    Is kiir really having tangible plan for country other than removing and appointing official in the government.

    Kiir is not a president but rather a recruitment agent [HR]for South Sudan

