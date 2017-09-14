SPLM-N Agar says Sudanese army moving towards their position in Blue Nile

September 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) — The rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) Thursday accused the Sudanese government army of breaching a unilateral cessation of hostilities saying its troops advancing towards their positions in the Blue Nile.

Rebel fighters from the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-North (SPLA-N) on patrol in the border state of South Kordofan on 6 April 2012 (Photo: AFP/Adriane Ohanesian)

In a statement released by its spokesperson Mubarak Ardol, the government troops moved on Tuesday evening from the Ed Damazin garrison towards the positions of the SPLM-N Agar forces in of the Ingessana Hills southwest of the Blue Nile State capital.

Ardol further stressed that these troops are now stationed near the frontline bases of the SPLA-N fighters.

"Our forces monitor closely these aggressor forces and will retaliate in the event of any attack in self-defence. But the SPLM/A will remain committed to the cessation of hostilities," he said.

The rebel official described the movement of the government forces as " an act of hostility and a flagrant violation of the declaration of the cessation of hostilities" adding the declaration prevents any military movement even for the purposes of intelligence surveillance.

The Sudanese government and the SPLM-N are committed to a cessation of hostilities since more than a year. Khartoum extended the truce until October while the SPLM-N Agar until November of this year.

The SPLM-N split into two groups last April one led by Agar and the other headed by al-Hilu. However, the latter insists that there is not division but a change of leadership and the group remain intact.

While the Agar faction says ready to negotiate a humanitarian agreement, al-Hilu refuses and negotiations before general conference he plans to hold next October.

(ST)