September 14, 2017 (WAU) - The United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG), David Shearer said the world body and Wau state authorities have allowed return of over 40,000 internally displaced persons to their respective homes.

Those displaced were sheltered at UN protection of civilian sites.

Shearer, while addressing reporters in Wau town on Tuesday, admitted the situation had improved and IDPs could return home.

He however said the world body would closely work with state authorities to ensure the right conditions are in place for returnees.

“We had a very good meeting with the governor today [Tuesday]. UNMISS [UN Mission in South Sudan] is working well and I think the cooperation has improved over the past few weeks. The situation in the town is clam and am not saying it is perfect. Obviously there are some issues, but the situation is better,” said Shearer.

He added, “What we are looking at [now] is trying to establish the right conditions for people to leave the PoCs [Protection of Civilian sites] and come back to their home as we fulfill their conditions.”

According to the senior UN official, it will be the mandate of the state government and the world body to ensure the returnees are provided with the necessary humanitarian assistance they require.

He said the UN will support South Sudan’s peace revitalization process being overseen by the East African regional bloc (IGAD).

“The revitalization of the peace process is something that we are obviously supporting, we want to see that it goes forward,” he said.

On the regional protection forces mandated by the UN Security Council, Shearer said government and the world body were closely working together to ensure the forces are deployed in areas affected by the conflict that has displaced millions of people.

In August last year, the UN Security Council issued Resolution 2304, allowing deployment of more than 4,000 troops to beef up the existing 13,000 UNMISS force.

South Sudan’s Transitional Government of National Unity confirmed its unconditional consent to the deployment of the force in a communiqué to the UN Security Council on November 30, 2016.

The regional forces, once deployed, are mandated to protect key installations, facilitate delivery of humanitarian assistance and protect civilians.

