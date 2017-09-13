Red Cross to resume humanitarian activities in South Kordofan

September 13, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation from the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) has arrived in Kadugli, South Kordofan capital to discuss the resumption of the organisation’s activity in the region.

Children fetch clean water from ICRC water points in Muglad, Southern Kordofan State (ICRCJ. Guitter/file Photo)

In February 2014, the Sudanese government ordered the ICRC to halt its activities in the country saying that the aid organisation needs to comply with the humanitarian work guidelines and the voluntary work law in order to continue operating in the country.

In press statements following his meeting with South Kordofan Governor Issa Adam Abakar Wednesday, the deputy head of the ICRC delegation to Sudan, Bertrand Bern said they came to Kadugli to discuss arrangements to resume their activity after the Sudanese government allowed them to return to the country.

He added the delegation also aims to assess the humanitarian situation in the region and the real needs of the IDPs and refugees as well as ways to coordinate with the organization’s partners and the concerned government agencies.

Bern underscored the strong return of the ICRC work in South Kordofan, saying they would design projects to meet the needs of the local communities and address the impact of the war.

For his part, Abakar called on the ICRC to play a bigger role towards the IDPs who fled the rebel-held areas as well as the South Sudanese refugees and the host communities.

He demanded the ICRC delegation to coordinate closely with the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and the concerned ministries to identify the urgent humanitarian, development and services needs.

The governor further stressed his state’s need for the aid groups to support the official efforts to achieve peace, stability and development.

In the same context, the spokesperson of the ICRC delegation to Sudan Adel Sharif told Sudan Tribune they are currently exploring the situation in South Kordofan and Jebel Marra in Darfur region to assess the actual needs of the population.

He pointed out that the aid organization would broaden its field activities during the coming period.

The Sudanese army has been fighting SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

The ICRC began working in Sudan in 1978 according to its website. The organisation says it is helping people affected by the conflict in Darfur, providing seed, tools, food and water and re-establishing contact between people separated by the fighting.

The ICRC also promotes international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians affected by the conflict.

In 2013, the ICRC provided humanitarian aid to about 1.5 million Sudanese, particularly in Darfur where the group has worked since 2003.

(ST)