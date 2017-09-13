Floods displace hundreds in war-torn in South Sudan

September 12, 2017 (JUBA) – Floods caused by rain have displaced more than 100,000 people in South Sudan, an official said, raising fears about the devastating impact this could have on food security in the war-torn nation.

Sections of shops closed in Bor on 20 November 2013 due to floods. (ST)

"We are talking of over 70,000 individuals and 1,590 households affected in Awiel and 40,000 others in Maban county. Other regions like Jonglei and Lol have also reported high figures," Gatwech Peter Kulang, the undersecretary for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Risk Management told Xinhua Tuesday.

"The situation is alarming which demands urgent intervention,” he added.

The official expressed concerns that the floods could worsen the already dire humanitarian situation across the country, including the spread of cholera, which has killed over 300 people and infected nearly 20,000 others last year.

"We call upon the humanitarian community to join hands with the government to rescue this alarming situation," stressed Kulang.

Much of South Sudan receives little rainfall and only 5% of the arable land is currently cultivated. Nonetheless, the country has significant potential for increased cereal production, especially in the southern regions with the highest annual rainfall. Accurate data on crop area and production for South Sudan are scarce, and there is considerable uncertainty in estimates.

Nearly 5 million people or more than 40% of the population in South Sudan were in need of urgent food, agriculture and nutrition assistance, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) projected early this year.

