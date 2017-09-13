South Sudan president says secularism was part of liberation war

September 12, 2017 (JUBA) - Referring to the SPLM founder and former leader, South Sudan President Salva Kiir Tuesday underscored that secularism was part of the war of liberation, saying religion was a relationship between God and individual.

President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

“Our chairman, late John Garang de Mabior used to say that religion was a relationship between individual and God, I which agree, because when you go and pray, you pray for own issues, not everybody. But when you are in the government, you serve everybody. So there is a need to make this very clear so that it is not confused”, said president Kiir shortly after presiding over the swearing function of the presidential adviser on Islamic affairs in the country at the presidency.

Sheikh Juma Said Ali whom he appointed last week took an oath of office on Tuesday in a function administered by the chief justice, Chan Reec Madut. Sheikh Juma replaced the late El-Tahir Bior Lueth who passed away on the 13th of February, 2017.

The Sheikh’s nomination for the position followed wide consultations within and among South Sudanese Muslim community to decide who should be their representatives as well as with other stakeholders participating in the coalition government.

The new presidential adviser appealed to all the parties in the conflict, all communities and military authorities to put an end to this violence that, saying the war was is destabilizing the country.

(ST)