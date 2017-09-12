 
 
 
SLM-MM says they clashed with government forces in West Kordofan

September 12, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) Tuesday said they clashed with the Sudanese government militia of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in West Kordofan state.

JPEG - 44.3 kb
Rebels of the Sudan Liberation Army (SLA), loyal to leader Minni Minnawi (AFP)

In a statement released by Salim Abu Groon, a member of the SLM-MM’s Revolutionary Liberation Council, the rebel group said they clashed with the RSF and the Popular Defence Forces in Diffra area which is not far from the disputed Abyei area.

Abu Groon said the attack was carried out by a force working with the weapon collection committee, adding they intended to disarm all the armed groups in the area.

"They ignored that our forces were aware of the attack in advance, and was therefore ready to confront them. We actually managed to defeat the government militia and inflicted heavy losses of life and equipment (on the militiamen)," further reads the statement.

"Also, (our forces) managed to capture three-wheel-drive vehicles loaded with heavy weapons, two carrying a Dushka gun, and the third carrying a 12-caliber machine gun" he stressed.

The Sudanese government launched a campaign to collect weapons from Darfur and Kordofan regions due to the tribal relations, particularly among the Arab tribes.

The SLM-Mm reiterated its commitment to the declared unilateral cessation of hostilities but said they were in a self-defence situation.

(ST)

