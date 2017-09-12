SPLM-N al-Hilu discuss humanitarian assistance in Addis Ababa

September 12, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM/N al-Hilu) said a delegation from the Movement has discussed the humanitarian file in the Two Areas with western officials and aid groups in Addis Ababa.

Mbeki speaks to participants at the inaugral session of Strategic Consultations Meeting in Addis Ababa on 18 March 2016 (AUHIP Photo)

The SPLM-N is now divided into two factions: one in the Nuba Mountains led by al-Hilu and the other in the White Nile State led by Malik Agar. The rift emerged several months ago over the right of self-determination and other issues.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Tuesday, SPLM-N al-Hilu spokesperson Arno Ngutulu Lodi said a delegation from the Movement travelled to Addis Ababa at the invitation of the African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP), pointing it held intensive meetings from 28 August to 5 September.

He pointed out that the delegation met with senior aides to the U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan on 4 September, saying they briefed the American officials on the recent political developments within the Movement.

According to Lodi, the meeting agenda was dominated by the discussions on the humanitarian situation in areas under the Movement control in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

He added that “constructive dialogue” was conducted with the U.S. officials on the American proposal for delivering the humanitarian assistance to the needy population in the Two Areas.

In a bid to break the deadlock in the peace talks between the Sudanese government and SPLM-N, the former U.S. Special Envoy Donald Booth last November proposed that the USAID will deliver medical humanitarian aid to the civilians in the rebel held areas by air directly after its inspection from the government.

The SPLM-N declined the proposal insisting on the need to transport 20% of the humanitarian aid directly from Ethiopian border town of Asosa to the rebel areas.

Lodi added the Movement delegation on 30 August met with the British and Norway Special Envoys to Sudan, saying the meeting discussed the internal developments within the Movement as well as the humanitarian situation in the Two Areas.

He pointed out that the delegation also held three meetings with the AUHIP, saying the meetings discussed the negotiations process sponsored by the African Union and the international partners.

Lodi added the delegation on 30 August met with the representatives of the human dialogue organization, saying they also discussed the humanitarian issue with the UN Secretary- General Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom.

He pointed out that the delegation held two separate meetings with the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

According to Lodi, the meetings discussed the humanitarian situation in the Two Areas as well as the best ways to deliver assistance to the needy population.

He added the delegation also met with representatives from the internal groups of the opposition umbrella Sudan Call besides the Movement members in Addis Ababa.

The Sudanese army has been fighting SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

