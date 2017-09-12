PCP leader briefs Sudanese president on his initiative to end war



September 11, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and the head of the Popular Congress Party (PCP) Ali-al-Haj discussed Tuesday an initiative the latter has launched to end the war in Sudan.

Al-Haj who succeeded the late Hassan al-Turabi after longs years of exile in Germany met recently with various political forces inside the country to explain his plan for peace in Sudan.

The Darfuria politician wants to use his knowledge of the crisis and relations with the armed groups to bridge the gaps between them and the Sudanese government.

In press statements after the meeting, al-Haj said his initiative to end war comes within the ongoing efforts to support the outcome of the national dialogue.

"The meeting touched on a number of issues in the political arena," he further said and disclosed that he would reach out the hold out armed groups to join the process of national dialogue.

The opposition Sudan Call forces refused to join the government-led dialogue process because they want the government to ensure freedoms and hold a preparatory meeting brokered by the African Union mediation team to determine the agenda of the dialogue process.

The government went on with the process and adopted its recommendations without them. Now, Khartoum, which is committed to a unilateral cessation of hostilities, proposes they join the parliamentary process to participate in the preparation of constitutional reforms.

The Sudanese presidency didn’t issue a statement declaring its support to the initiative but it was reported that al-Bashir approved al-Haj efforts which come within the framework of the dialogue process.

He already met with the National Umma Party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi and the Secretary General of the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP), Mohamed Mukhtar al-Khatib.

The PCP was hostile to the African Union-led process and refused its calls to take part in meetings and consultations held outside the country with the Sudanese political forces. It is not clear if, al-Haj plans to meet the chief mediator Thabo Mbeki or the international facilitators.

