September 10, 2017 (YAMBIO) – A senior commander of South Sudan National Liberation Movement (SSNLM), a rebel entity operating in Gbudue was reportedly killed together with several of his body guards on Sunday.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

The army, an official disclosed, killed Brig General, James Kabila after he declined to respond to calls from state authorities to be probed over last week’s murder of a World Vision staff in Yambio town.

Kabila was a prime suspect in the killing of Thomas Kumbayo, a World Vision staff last seen at an entertainment center near the town.

Gbudue state information minister, Gibson Wande said a special force comprising of the South Sudanese army (SPLA) and security operatives shot Kabila and his body guards after he turned down a request to be peacefully taken to a security office for questioning.

“He [Kabila] refused and ordered his body guards to open fire which resulted into his death and his body guards, but his wives and children were safe,” the minister told the state-owned Yambio FM.

Wande, however, described the killing of the senior SSNLM commander as an “isolated” incident that would have no impact on last year’s peace accord between government and the group.

According to the minister, already underway is a plan to have members of the former rebel re-integrated into the national army.

He said the security situation in Yambio town was now calm and urged citizens to continue with normal work and business activities.

Attacks against humanitarian and relief personnel constitute to the war crimes, according to international humanitarian law. Over 80 humanitarian aid workers have reportedly been killed in South Sudan ever since the crisis started in December 2013.

(ST)