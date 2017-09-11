 
 
 
Monday 11 September 2017

U.S considering more sanctions, arms embargo on S. Sudan

September 11, 2017 (JUBA) - The United States government is considering the imposition of further targeted sanctions and an arms embargo on South Sudan if its warring factions do not agree on how to resolve the ongoing war, diplomatic sources told Sudan Tribune.

JPEG - 21.2 kb
Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally in in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., July 29, 2016. (Reuters Photo)

The proposal was, however, rejected by Russia, which reportedly argued that such a move would not be effective since the war-torn East African nation was already in possession of plenty of illegal arms.

On Wednesday last week, the U.S government imposed sanctions on two serving South Sudanese officials and the ex-military chief of staff, accusing them of fueling and profiting from the country’s civil war.

The U.S Treasury Department in said a statement on website that it had blacklisted Malek Reuben Riak Rengu, deputy chief of defense for logistics in the SPLA; Paul Malong, former army chief who was dismissed in May; and Minister of Information Michael Makuei Lueth.

The measures freeze any assets in the U.S or tied to the U.S financial system belonging to the three men. The U.S Treasury said Riak was central to weapons procurement during the first few years of the conflict and helped plan an offensive in Unity State in April 2015.

It also accused him of issuing military contracts at inflated prices “in order to receive extensive kickbacks. The U.S. Treasury blacklisted All Energy Investments, A+ Engineering, Electronics & Media Printing and Mak International Services which it said was owned or controlled by Malek. The Treasury said former chief of staff Malong “did not discourage” the killing of civilians around the town of Wau last year.

The U.S Treasury also accused the South Sudanese information minister of attacks against the U.N mission in South Sudan and obstructing peacekeeping and humanitarian operations in the country.

In July 2015, the United Nations Security Council imposed sanctions on six South Sudanese generals accused of fuelling conflict in the world’s youngest nation. The generals, three from each side of the conflict, were meant to face global travel bans and asset freezes.

However, in November 2016, the U.S demanded the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on Malong and minister Lueth for hampering the peace process in the world’s youngest nation.

The armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) leader, also the country’s former First Vice President, Riek Machar was also on the proposed list.

South Sudan’s civil war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million people since it broke out in mid-December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 September 07:22, by lou nuer

    Better arms embargo instead of individual sanction of both parties. It’s not a solution to solving S.Sudan crises Mr. President. Think again of what to do instead of sanction.

    repondre message

    • 11 September 08:43, by dinkdong

      Beside arms embargoment, I hope it is time to hit Kiir and Riek with tough sanctions.

      repondre message

      • 11 September 08:46, by dinkdong

        Those SOBs deserve it. They are the creators of this mess.

        repondre message

  • 11 September 07:52, by Kush Natives

    Mr. Trump, you need to sanction your ass first before toying with the nation’s affairs, why not looking closer to the North Korea’s threat against U.S.? South Sudan government is working tirelessly towards peaceful solution in the country, but rebels are acting like dead fish, thinking that they topple an elected government. Western world are one destabilizing the African countries.

    repondre message

  • 11 September 07:59, by Kush Natives

    Your sanction will not effect those officials, because they have asset in the West, unless you sanctioned their farms, so that they don’t grow any grains in their farms. Have you ever seen one of those officials traveled abroad? To me, this is only way that white folks want us to remain killing ourselves regardless! The country called South Sudan is set up with fire by big fishes.

    repondre message

  • 11 September 08:08, by conservative

    African nations need to get their act together an order nobody to mess with them but African nations always in destruction and always affecting people African leaders they don’t even trust each other over take over leadership they don’t know how to pass it on and some other leaders out of line in rush to take over so how the white man will look at us we are nothing but a toys control.

    repondre message

    • 11 September 10:01, by Newsudan

      instead of US calling for peace negotiations between armed groups, US preferred sanctions to complicates the situation. I think US govt is not ashamed of war in Iraq,Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, Libya,CAR,Ukraine, N.Korea nuclear crises and now in South Sudan.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



