 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 10 September 2017

Sudanese officials optimistic of full lifting of U.S. sanctions

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 20, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A number of Sudanese officials have expressed optimism over the full lift of more than 20 years of U.S. sanctions against Khartoum.

JPEG - 19.5 kb
The US imposed comprehensive sanctions on Sudan in 1997 (US Embassy in Khartoum website)

Washington is involved in a five-track engagement process with the Sudan over the permanent lift of sanctions on Sudan. The process includes the fight against terrorism, Uganda’s Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), Sudan’s role in the peace process in South Sudan, Sudan’s peace and the humanitarian situation in Darfur region, the South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

Last January, former U.S. President Barack Obama issued an executive order easing the Sudan sanctions on a probationary basis. The sanctions relief was to become permanent on 12 July unless the U.S. Administration acted to stop it.

President Donald Trump, in a new executive order issued on 11 July, moved that deadline back by three months, while keeping the temporary sanctions relief in place, citing the need to take more time to assess the robust process.

Sudan’s presidential assistant Awad al-Jaz told the Russian news agency Sputnik that statements by some U.S. officials indicate that they don’t see any reason for maintaining the sanctions on Sudan.

“There are reports from both sides and there are joint committees and part of these economic sanctions was lifted in June this year,” he said.

“The joint committees are still meeting with each other, and there are statements from U.S. officials indicating that they find no reason to keep these sanctions on Sudan,” he added.

Al-Jaz pointed out that the government adapted to living under the sanctions regime since 1997, saying they eventually sat with the U.S. at the negotiating table to reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Chargé affairs to Washington Muawiya Osman Khalid has expressed his optimism over the lift of U.S. sanctions on Sudan.

He told the pro-government Ashorooq TV that he expects further rapprochement between Khartoum and Washington during the coming period.

Khalid said the recent visit by the U.S. businessmen to Sudan came within the framework of exploring the economic opportunities ahead of the full lift of sanctions.

He added the visits of a number of the Sudanese delegations to Washington were intended to lay out the Sudanese point of view and introduce Sudan in various economic and cultural fields.

“We are confident that we are embarking on a better era in relations that would pave the road for more rapprochement and joint action between the two countries,” he said.

It is noteworthy that a number of U.S. officials have visited Sudan recently to assess the implementation of the five-track engagement process.

During a visit to Sudan late last month, the head of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mark Green said his country is keen to normalise relations with Sudan and promote cooperation in the various fields.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The UN’s WHO knows cholera vaccines have been used effectively: why not in Sudan? 2017-09-09 23:05:26 Eric Reeves The UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) continues in its refusal to call the cholera epidemic that has spread throughout Sudan by its proper name (cholera is caused by the Vibrio (...)

Why a technocratic transitional government in South Sudan? 2017-09-09 07:17:12 Dr Lam Akol The youngest country in the world was born amid great expectations and hopes for the future. These were not day dreams or castles built in the air. The hope was based on the fact (...)

Politicising death, where is humanity around J1?! 2017-09-08 10:10:16 By Lucy Ayak Malek (wife of Gen. Paul Malong) On the 02nd of September, a fire that gutted a girls’ dormitory at Moi High School, claiming the lives of 10 students with many others critically (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.