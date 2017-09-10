September 10, 2017 (JUBA) - A former South Sudanese newspaper editor claimed he survived an assassination attempt, a situation that highlighted the level of insecurity in the country’s capital Juba.

Nhial Bol Aken, The Citizen newspaper’s editor-chief in Juba (ST)

Nhial Bol Aken claimed two members of the presidential guards attacked him at his Thongpiny house on Saturday morning but was rescued by police officers guarding two commercial banks.

“Soldiers attacked me in my house in Thongpiny at 02:00 am this morning but with help of my son, I managed to escape what I considered coordinated attacked against my life. First, they pulled the main gate, entered the compound then started calling me by name, Nhial where are you?” Aken noted in a statement issued Sunday.

When asked to identify themselves, one reportedly replied, “I am Majak and we are soldiers, come out, we want you. I looked out and I saw one of them with AK 47, wearing a tiger uniform”.

The veteran journalist said the soldiers decided to vacate his premises after neighbours came out, but one was apprehended.

“When the two [soldiers] saw neighbours coming [while] calling [them] thieves, one of them in uniform ran to the northwest of the road from my house, but the other solider who called himself Majak run eastwards of the road and the neighbours with support of the police protecting Charter 1 Bank managed to arrest him, said Aken.

A case, the veteran editor said, is registered at a police station in northern division and that Majak told police he was a member of the presidential guard unit.

(ST)