Veteran S. Sudan editor survives assassination attempt

September 10, 2017 (JUBA) - A former South Sudanese newspaper editor claimed he survived an assassination attempt, a situation that highlighted the level of insecurity in the country’s capital Juba.

Nhial Bol Aken, The Citizen newspaper’s editor-chief in Juba (ST)

Nhial Bol Aken claimed two members of the presidential guards attacked him at his Thongpiny house on Saturday morning but was rescued by police officers guarding two commercial banks.

“Soldiers attacked me in my house in Thongpiny at 02:00 am this morning but with help of my son, I managed to escape what I considered coordinated attacked against my life. First, they pulled the main gate, entered the compound then started calling me by name, Nhial where are you?” Aken noted in a statement issued Sunday.

When asked to identify themselves, one reportedly replied, “I am Majak and we are soldiers, come out, we want you. I looked out and I saw one of them with AK 47, wearing a tiger uniform”.

The veteran journalist said the soldiers decided to vacate his premises after neighbours came out, but one was apprehended.

“When the two [soldiers] saw neighbours coming [while] calling [them] thieves, one of them in uniform ran to the northwest of the road from my house, but the other solider who called himself Majak run eastwards of the road and the neighbours with support of the police protecting Charter 1 Bank managed to arrest him, said Aken.

A case, the veteran editor said, is registered at a police station in northern division and that Majak told police he was a member of the presidential guard unit.

  • 11 September 01:02, by john akeen

    What have you done that make presidential guards to go to your house and what is important about you or what is special thing about you or what is the greater thing about you that can make presidential guards to pay attention on you? I believe 100% that you have done something wrong. what do you mean about insecurity? So when you do something wrong you don’t want law to look after you right,

    • 11 September 01:04, by john akeen

      because when the law looks after what you have done wrong, you called insecurity

      • 11 September 01:28, by john akeen

        if you do your job right, then no one will look after you

  • 11 September 02:47, by Augustino

    But not at night! a law operates on day light not at night! a law is enforced by law enforcement agents (Police) not security guards. Not at night, not being charged. We need law to operate in our country in favour of everyone. A journalist with no gun does not harm president by words in paper rather than correct him. You are bringing the culture of intimidation to Mading Aweil but you will not

    • 11 September 04:01, by john akeen

      What are you talking about? Law doesn’t have a pacific time, law operates anytime, any journalist must respect the country government, and journalists agencies must operate in the country with respect when reading or writing anything about their government, and the must do what their government ask them to do

      • 11 September 04:28, by john akeen

        No racism no war, no tribalism no war, Mading Aweil people the have no problem with anybody, but they do have problem with anybody who wants to drag SSudanese people down with their constitution to the ground, because they sees any tribe in South Sudan as a SSudanese, but believe me, if you want to destroy SSudan you got to believe that the people of Aweil state will never allow you to do that

  • 11 September 03:50, by lino

    From now on every South Sudanese should who is this unknown gunmen! Presidential Guards and National Security.

